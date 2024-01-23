The 7 most popular sexual wellness buys, according to Ann Summers

Sexual wellness products have been having a moment for a while now, and with January officially Self-Love month, plus Valentine's Day around the corner, what better time is there than now to explore the best sexual wellness products at Ann Summers right now? The brand is known for its extensive range of sexual wellness products (there’s over 250 sex toys alone to choose from), including toys for him, for her and couples too – Ann Summers’ sexual wellness toys are so popular, they sell one every 20.2 seconds!

Not forgetting the sexual wellness gifts, extras and essentials, which the intimate lifestyle brand is known for. With a long, cold January still ahead, there’s plenty of sexy games for couples to try at Ann Summers too plus Ann Summers lingerie to wear to celebrate your sexiness and sexual wellness accessories too.

Don't forget, Ann Summers deliver their products in discreet packaging and offer free delivery on orders over £40. Want to spice up your winter? We’ve got the intel from Ann Summers to find out which sexual wellness products are trending…

How I chose the best Ann Summers sexual wellness products

Expert information : We’ve spoken to the experts at Ann Summers to discover which products are bestsellers across their range, including sexual wellness toys, intimate extras, games, lingerie and more.

: We’ve spoken to the experts at Ann Summers to discover which products are bestsellers across their range, including sexual wellness toys, intimate extras, games, lingerie and more. Availability : These products sell fast, and we’ve only included those that have plenty of stock availability.

: These products sell fast, and we’ve only included those that have plenty of stock availability. Variety: Since it isn’t just toys that are trending, we’ve included a range of trending products at Ann Summers across all categories including lingerie, games and gifts.

Rabbit Set The ultimate bestseller Ann Summers sells one Rampant Rabbit every three and a half minutes, so we can safely say the classic sexual wellness toy still remains the most popular. This set is currently trending at Ann Summers, and includes a rabbit vibrator, pebble massage and water-based lubricant.

£70 at Ann Summers

Sexy Lace Planet Padded Plunge Bra The trending lingerie Sexual wellness isn’t just about toys and games, it’s about feeling confident and sexy in your body – and Ann Summers’ bestselling lingerie clearly has shoppers feeling amazing, as they’re sold in their droves. It’s highlighted as an Ann Summers product that’s selling fast! Available in a range of colours and from size 30A to 44G, this is the lingerie set to celebrate YOU in. With over 4,000 positive reviews, it’s not only described as “comfy” and having “ample coverage”, and has been lauded as being “really sexy” too. There are also matching items available, including different styles of briefs, suspender belt and body. £15 at Ann Summers

Self-Love Massage Wand The popular massage product Along with the rabbit, this is one of the top trending sexual wellness toys at Ann Summers. With eight vibration functions and three intensity levels, it has a soft silicone head and comes with a cotton storage bag, perfect for safekeeping or travel.

£48 at Ann Summers

The Monogamy Game The couples board game Recently named the Adult Board Game of the Year, this best-selling game is a saucy romp to help you learn more about your partners likes and dislikes, as you move around the board picking up different forfeit and dare cards. It features 400 sexy suggestions, from the romantic to the risqué – definitely one way to make January less blue.

£33 at Ann Summers

Moregasm+ Bullet The discreet toy Ann Summers sells over 20 of these a day at the moment, so it’s a popular - and affordable - choice among shoppers. Expertly designed with Ann Summers’ Climax Technology, it’s made from dual-density silicone with a super-soft tip and ridged texture along with 10 functions to explore, and is waterproof too.

£48 at Ann Summers

Flourishing Non Padded Body The five-star body This is one of Ann Summers’ bestselling bodies, with reviewer declaring it “flattering over curves”. Created using fishnet and floral embroidery, it has non-padded underwired balcony cups, with a crossover strap back for sexy, barely there coverage. Finished with cut-out sides, keyhole detail above the thong and adjustable suspender straps, it comes in a range of sizes from size 8 with a B/C cup to 18 with a D/DD cup. £55 at Ann Summers

12 Nights of Pleasure Gift Set The gift set With Valentine's Day next month, buy this now and you’ve got self-love covered for every month of the year. Within the gift set, you’ll find 12 luxurious ways to explore self-love including six sex toys and six accessories, chosen to “excite and tease your senses.”

£125 (worth £195) at Ann Summers

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Ann Summers. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.