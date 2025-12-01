Rihanna looks phenomenal in tiny string bikini during tropical family trip

Rihanna proudly showed off her baby bump in a jaw-dropping throwback bikini picture from her motherland of Barbados. The star previously posed for Instagram in a lime green bikini, as she flaunted her side profile and showcased her gorgeous silhouette. The mogul wore lime green sunglasses to watch, flaunted her humongous pinky ring, gold bracelets and necklace, and her long beachy waves.

© Instagram Rihanna posted a throwback picture online

In the carousel post, the singer was also seen in a bright pink bikini with matching sunglasses, in an adorable throwback family picture. Rihanna lovingly held her belly bump at the time, while sitting cross legged on the grass alongside her partner A$AP Rocky and one of their kids. The-mother-of-three also sported a red bikini and knee-high black Puma shorts, as she wholesomely held one child at her hip and held the hand of the other, as they walked poolside. Her carousel set also featured local food, beaches, and younger pictures of the singer dressed up in a bedazzled bikini for carnival.

© Instagram The star also showed off her children

Rihanna posted the gorgeous pictures to celebrate Barbados' 59th year of independence. She captioned the carousel: "Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic, who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!! Barbados I LOVE YOU!!!! #Bajan2DeBone."

The entertainer's fans took to the comments to share their love. One person wrote: "That pic of you and your babies is just top tier! Screw the album we love mommy riri." A second fan added: "OMG. A mother who honors her land and raises [them] with love — that's real power." Another person wrote: "I'm crying right now looking at the family photos." Rihanna has completely raised the standards of maternity fashion. The singer has proudly exposed her baby bump throughout the years. Gone are the days when women used to wear baggy shirts to hide their maternity journey. Rihanna has proved that your sense of style doesn't have to conclude while you're pregnant, instead the star has taken more fashion risks than ever.

© Instagram Rihanna is a proud mother-of-three

Last year she rocked a two-piece, white hooded outfit to her dinner date which displayed her baby bump. She's also donned a bump-hugging corseted waistcoat by Marc Jacobs at the 2025 Met Gala. The star previously emphasized her belly bump in a beaded lime green top at her Fenty Launch in 2022. That same year she flaunted her pregnancy in a matching lace lingerie set, with a sheer lace skirt over it. In 2022, Rihanna revealed that she found her pregnancy style "fun," and "a challenge." She added: "I like it. I'm enjoying it." She continued: "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby," per People.

© Instagram Rihanna also shared adorable close-us of her kids

Being pregnant comes with its obstacles, however Rihanna has discovered that fashion has inspired her on her off-days. She explained: "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad [expletive]." A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the proud parents of RZA, three, Riot, two, and Rocki Irish Mayers, whom they welcomed into the world in September 2025.