Rihanna looks nothing short of incredible in slinky scarlet catsuit

Rihanna looks nothing short of incredible in skintight scarlet catsuit
Rihanna in red outfit and coat with necklace and short hair© Getty

The 'Diamonds' singer attended a Moncler event in China  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Rihanna looked nothing short of incredible last weekend as she stepped out for The City of Genius of Moncler event in Shanghai, China.

The 'Diamonds' singer, 36, was spotted in a skintight leather catsuit in a vibrant scarlet shade. The daring zip-down garment flattered her figure effortlessly and was teamed with patent black stilettos for an extra high-shine touch.

Rihanna in red catsuit and sunglasses© Getty
Rihanna attended The City of Genius of Moncler event in Shanghai

The 'Work' singer slipped a shawl made from the same leather around her and accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and wraparound shades.

Rihanna in red vinyl catsuit© Getty
Rihanna stunned in red vinyl

For makeup, the Fenty Beauty owner relied on a statement lip. The makeup mogul wore an espresso-toned lipliner with a poppy red lip. Meanwhile, her raven locks were worn in tousled curls in an updo perched upon the crown of her head.

Daring outfits

rihanna in lingerie savage x fenty celebration of lavish lace nordstrom century city la© Getty
Rihanna wore an oversized coat with her lingerie

Just the week before, the award-winning musician hosted the Savage X Fenty celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles. 

The mother of two commanded attention in a gorgeous taupe lace bodysuit and matching stockings. RiRi also wore the coat of the moment - a longline faux fur number with red accents. Rounding off her look was a flicky bob and peep-toe heels.

rihanna in slinky black dress © Getty
RiRi was seen in New York City

Earlier in the month, Rihanna opted for a tamer all-black look with a slinky edge that epitomised her versatile sense of style.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner was spotted with her partner rapper Asap Rocky in New York City wearing a cold-shoulder midi dress with layered gold jewellery. She switched up her hair once again, rocking long straight tresses with sweeping side bangs.

Rihanna attends the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges on September 16, 2024 in London, England wearing a fluffy coat as a dress© Getty
Fenty Hair is now exclusively available at Selfridges

The jet setter showed London what she's made of when she attended the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges. 

The 'Umbrella' singer looked like an old Hollywood star with bouncy side-parted waves. Her dress was an unusual style - a cream borg coat worn off the shoulder with gold heels.

RiRi's passion for fashion

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Rihanna attends the CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)© Rabbani and Solimene Photography
Rihanna's iconic Swarovski look turned heads at the CFDA Awards

Rihanna has previously opened up about her attitude towards fashion and how she uses it as an outlet for personal expression.

Rihanna on red carpet in sheer crystal dress and head scarf© Getty
Rihanna received the Fashion Icon Award

In 2014 the star was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards. In her acceptance speech, Rihanna said: "Growing up I didn't have a lot of access to fashion. But as far as I could remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism. Even as a child, I remember thinking, 'She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit'."

She added: "I think fashion has been an outlet for me to express myself, to speak up, to say who I am, and to be very loud about it at times."

