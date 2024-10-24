Rihanna looks nothing short of incredible in slinky scarlet catsuit

Rihanna looked nothing short of incredible last weekend as she stepped out for The City of Genius of Moncler event in Shanghai, China.
The 'Diamonds' singer, 36, was spotted in a skintight leather catsuit in a vibrant scarlet shade. The daring zip-down garment flattered her figure effortlessly and was teamed with patent black stilettos for an extra high-shine touch.
The 'Work' singer slipped a shawl made from the same leather around her and accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and wraparound shades.
For makeup, the Fenty Beauty owner relied on a statement lip. The makeup mogul wore an espresso-toned lipliner with a poppy red lip. Meanwhile, her raven locks were worn in tousled curls in an updo perched upon the crown of her head.
The mother of two commanded attention in a gorgeous taupe lace bodysuit and matching stockings. RiRi also wore the coat of the moment - a longline faux fur number with red accents. Rounding off her look was a flicky bob and peep-toe heels.
Earlier in the month, Rihanna opted for a tamer all-black look with a slinky edge that epitomised her versatile sense of style.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner was spotted with her partner rapper Asap Rocky in New York City wearing a cold-shoulder midi dress with layered gold jewellery. She switched up her hair once again, rocking long straight tresses with sweeping side bangs.
The jet setter showed London what she's made of when she attended the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges.
The 'Umbrella' singer looked like an old Hollywood star with bouncy side-parted waves. Her dress was an unusual style - a cream borg coat worn off the shoulder with gold heels.
RiRi's passion for fashion
Rihanna has previously opened up about her attitude towards fashion and how she uses it as an outlet for personal expression.
In 2014 the star was awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDA Awards. In her acceptance speech, Rihanna said: "Growing up I didn't have a lot of access to fashion. But as far as I could remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism. Even as a child, I remember thinking, 'She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit'."