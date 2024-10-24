Rihanna looks nothing short of incredible in slinky scarlet catsuit

Rihanna looked nothing short of incredible last weekend as she stepped out for The City of Genius of Moncler event in Shanghai, China.

The 'Diamonds' singer, 36, was spotted in a skintight leather catsuit in a vibrant scarlet shade. The daring zip-down garment flattered her figure effortlessly and was teamed with patent black stilettos for an extra high-shine touch.

© Getty Rihanna attended The City of Genius of Moncler event in Shanghai The 'Work' singer slipped a shawl made from the same leather around her and accessorized her look with a diamond necklace and wraparound shades.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Rihanna's adorable sons with rapper boyfriend

© Getty Rihanna stunned in red vinyl For makeup, the Fenty Beauty owner relied on a statement lip. The makeup mogul wore an espresso-toned lipliner with a poppy red lip. Meanwhile, her raven locks were worn in tousled curls in an updo perched upon the crown of her head.

Daring outfits © Getty Rihanna wore an oversized coat with her lingerie Just the week before, the award-winning musician hosted the Savage X Fenty celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City in Los Angeles. The mother of two commanded attention in a gorgeous taupe lace bodysuit and matching stockings. RiRi also wore the coat of the moment - a longline faux fur number with red accents. Rounding off her look was a flicky bob and peep-toe heels.

© Getty RiRi was seen in New York City Earlier in the month, Rihanna opted for a tamer all-black look with a slinky edge that epitomised her versatile sense of style. The nine-time Grammy Award winner was spotted with her partner rapper Asap Rocky in New York City wearing a cold-shoulder midi dress with layered gold jewellery. She switched up her hair once again, rocking long straight tresses with sweeping side bangs.

© Getty Fenty Hair is now exclusively available at Selfridges The jet setter showed London what she's made of when she attended the launch of Fenty Hair exclusively at Selfridges. The 'Umbrella' singer looked like an old Hollywood star with bouncy side-parted waves. Her dress was an unusual style - a cream borg coat worn off the shoulder with gold heels.

RiRi's passion for fashion © Rabbani and Solimene Photography Rihanna's iconic Swarovski look turned heads at the CFDA Awards Rihanna has previously opened up about her attitude towards fashion and how she uses it as an outlet for personal expression.