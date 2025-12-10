Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, 65, looks classy as she joins fan-favorite NYPD Blue actress, 64, for rare public appearance

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, 65 and NYPD Blue actress Sharon Lawrence, 64, turned heads as they fashionably arrived for Kathy Hilton's dinner party in honor of Cindy Eckert on December 8, at Kathy's luxurious home in Beverly Hills, California.

© Getty Images The actress' made a rare appearance at Kathy's dinner party

Both entertainers looked ageless as they donned their holiday style. Jennifer opted for a monochrome brown look which featured a satin button-up, scarf, loosely-tailored pants, a belt, and brown glasses. She kept her beauty routine simple with a glossy lip and wavy hair. Sharon went with a bold purple top with a side bow, and loosely-tailored pants. She kept her makeup chic with a glossy lip-gloss and a sleek blowout. Host Kathy stole the show with a bright pink look which featured a button up, and suede pants which donned a fun pattern throughout, as she rocked her signature blond curls and smokey eyes.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked ageless in a brown monochrome look

Her mansion was transformed into a winter wonderland as it was decorated with numerous Christmas trees and a plethora of dining room tables and chairs, with everything being in the color pink, which is Cindy's trademark color for her project. Kathy's dear friend Cindy is an entrepreneur who is behind the award-winning documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control. The documentary focuses on advocating for the FDA's first women-focused libido drug, Addyi (flibanserin).

The reality TV star shared insight into just how much she loves gathering friends and family for a festive night at her home. She revealed to the Daily Mail: "It's no secret I love entertaining at home. I am grateful to have so many milestones in my life that allow me to bring family and friends together quite often, so it's fun to mix things up and host activities that allow me to share with everyone. Our house lends itself beautifully to this type of entertaining."

© Getty Images Sharon donned a purple top with a side bow

Cindy showed immense gratitude at the opportunity to celebrate her film, thanks to Kathy. She expressed: "LA turned up the love in a way I'll never forget. And leading it all was the incomparable Kathy Hilton who hosted the most beautiful celebration of The Pink Pill film. Since the day I met Kathy, I have marveled at her generosity. Last night I looked out at a room of 80 of Hollywood's most powerful, brilliant and extraordinary women… and felt the kind of support that only happens when women TRULY show up for one another. It was electric."

© Getty Images Kathy sported an all-pink outfit for the evening

Kathy previously shared just how important giving back is to her with Forbes. She expressed: "First and foremost, I'm a philanthropist and I spend a lot of my time doing philanthropy on different boards. Basically, everything that I do publicly, or my own personal holiday party always is doing something to give back to whoever it may be: the children, my mother was a breast cancer survivor, so I'm always doing several things. I would say wife, mother, grandmother, philanthropist and just an entrepreneur.”