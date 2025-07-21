Gayle King shows off hourglass figure in bright yellow bathing suit

Gayle King was seen glowing in a radiant yellow bathing suit. Oprah Daily shared a picture of the TV host enjoying a trip overseas, as she flaunted her hourglass figure.

The TV star wore a gorgeous bright one-piece with a buckle belt at the waist, and a sleek cover-up fabric that quickly transformed into a skirt with one knot.

Gayle completed the jaw-dropping look with matching yellow shades, white sandals, a Louis Vuitton clutch and a simple gold necklace.

© Instagram @OprahDaily OprahDaily posted a picture of Gayle King in a gorgeous bathing suit

The brand captioned the sun-drenched picture: "It's swimsuit season and Gayle is always rocking the best ones! This yellow suit from Stylest is an all time-fave of hers (and it comes in many other colors too.)"

The one-piece swimsuit and cover-up fabric effortlessly looked like a chic dress at first glance, making it a seamless transition from lounging at the beach to grabbing lunch.

© Getty Images Oprah Daily shared a gorgeous picture of Gayle sporting a one-piece bathing suit online

Gayle has always been very open about her weight loss journey throughout her career. When it comes to her fitness routine, she shared that she is dedicated to hitting the gym five to six times a week for an hour and she loves switching up her routine.

The CBS Mornings host acknowledged that the book Business Plan for the Body by Jim Karas changed the way she looked at working out and she also previously trained with Jim for three months, during which she shed 20 pounds.

© Getty Images Gayle looked stunning in her hourglass-hugging bathing suit

She shared her trial-and-error process with Oprah magazine: "Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio, and I wasn't losing weight the way I'm losing now. Jim said to me that building up muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case."

She explained that losing weight has a lot to do with what kind of specific workouts you do, rather than just working out overall. Gayle regularly goes on the treadmill for 30 minutes, and then she does strength training with the remaining 30.

© CBS Photo Archive Gayle has always been open about her weight loss journey

She also breaks up her workouts based on what part of her body she's working on. For example, she has lower body and then upper body days. On top of that, she also does exercises that focus solely on her abs three to four times a week.

The TV host has maintained her elegant figure by staying balanced and continuing to put in the hard work. Gayle added: "I deny myself nothing. Some people don't eat pasta or bread or sweets ever. I love those foods too much. So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I'm going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was. I've learned that when you gain weight quickly, you can [also] lose it quickly."