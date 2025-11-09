Jane Fonda, 87, looks incredible in fire red pantsuit during celebratory night out with Jamie Lee Curtis

It's hard to believe that Jane Fonda is 87 years old — more like 87 years young. The iconic actress walked the red carpet for the WIF Honors Gala on November 6 in Los Angeles. She donned a bold red power suit with pointy black heels and a black t-shirt that reads "resist." WIF stands for Women In Film and the gala celebrated performers in the entertainment industry who have left their mark in the world of art and advocacy. The annual gathering also raised funds to help support WIF's career, education and advocacy programs.

© Getty Images Jane and Jamie both donned power suits at the WIF Gala

Jane met with fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis on the carpet, as the two happily embraced each other while taking pictures. Jamie sported a burgundy suit with an elegant gold necklace and gold-framed glasses. During the ceremony, Jane presented Jamie with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award for the Freaky Friday actress' significant impact as a humanitarian.

© WireImage Both actresses are deeply involved in advocacy work

The Book Club performer praised Jamie onstage, as she shared the many ways that they're similar. She expressed: "Jamie Lee Curtis and I have a few things in common. We're both children of major movie stars and we made our own way quite successfully in their business. And we're both late bloomers — which is okay."

Jane continued to commend Jamie's commitment to helping others. She added: "It moves me very deeply to see how Jamie uses her skills and her remarkable ego-less courage as an actor. And last January, when the fires were burning and our hearts were breaking, I heard Jamie Lee Curtis had given a million dollars to the fire department and it made me cry." In addition, Jamie also helped raise millions of dollars in funds which went towards the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Jane awarded Jamie at the Gala

While Jamie was accepting her award, she took a moment to bring to attention Jane's very own extraordinary activism. She shared: "Jane Fonda, I have watched you in wonder and shock and awe, at the way that you walk through the world as an artist, as an activist and as a disruptor in residence."

© Getty Images Jane has always been passionate about activism and advocacy work

The actress also expressed her gratitude for being chosen for the award by Jane herself and shared: "Jane chose me. She represents something, I think, to all of us — bravery, boldness, courage under fire — demand of human beings to do better. She stands for that, and then she picks the person here that's going to exemplify those qualities in a different way," per Us Weekly. Aside from Jamie and Jane sharing the same passion for art, advocacy and activism, they also speak the same "language." Jamie comically revealed: "She's a wonk. I'm emotional. Yet, somehow, we're speaking the same language with which is the language of the heart, which is love."