Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jane Fonda, 87, looks incredible in fire red pantsuit during celebratory night out with Jamie Lee Curtis
Subscribe
Jane Fonda, 87, looks incredible in fire red pantsuit during celebratory night out with Jamie Lee Curtis

Jane Fonda, 87, looks incredible in fire red pantsuit during celebratory night out with Jamie Lee Curtis

Jane and Jamie both attended the WIF Honors Gala on November 6 in Los Angeles. Find out all about the celebratory evening.

Image© Getty Images
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's hard to believe that Jane Fonda is 87 years old — more like 87 years young. The iconic actress walked the red carpet for the WIF Honors Gala on November 6 in Los Angeles. She donned a bold red power suit with pointy black heels and a black t-shirt that reads "resist." WIF stands for Women In Film and the gala celebrated performers in the entertainment industry who have left their mark in the world of art and advocacy. The annual gathering also raised funds to help support WIF's career, education and advocacy programs.

Jane and Jamie both donned power suits at the WIF Gala© Getty Images
Jane and Jamie both donned power suits at the WIF Gala

Jane met with fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis on the carpet, as the two happily embraced each other while taking pictures. Jamie sported a burgundy suit with an elegant gold necklace and gold-framed glasses. During the ceremony, Jane presented Jamie with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award for the Freaky Friday actress' significant impact as a humanitarian. 

Both actresses are deeply involved in advocacy work © WireImage
Both actresses are deeply involved in advocacy work

The Book Club performer praised Jamie onstage, as she shared the many ways that they're similar. She expressed: "Jamie Lee Curtis and I have a few things in common. We're both children of major movie stars and we made our own way quite successfully in their business. And we're both late bloomers — which is okay."

Jane continued to commend Jamie's commitment to helping others. She added: "It moves me very deeply to see how Jamie uses her skills and her remarkable ego-less courage as an actor. And last January, when the fires were burning and our hearts were breaking, I heard Jamie Lee Curtis had given a million dollars to the fire department and it made me cry." In addition, Jamie also helped raise millions of dollars in funds which went towards the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. 

Jane awarded Jamie at the Gala© Getty Images
Jane awarded Jamie at the Gala

While Jamie was accepting her award, she took a moment to bring to attention Jane's very own extraordinary activism. She shared: "Jane Fonda, I have watched you in wonder and shock and awe, at the way that you walk through the world as an artist, as an activist and as a disruptor in residence."

Jane has always been passionate about activism and advocacy work © Getty Images
Jane has always been passionate about activism and advocacy work

The actress also expressed her gratitude for being chosen for the award by Jane herself and shared: "Jane chose me. She represents something, I think, to all of us — bravery, boldness, courage under fire — demand of human beings to do better. She stands for that, and then she picks the person here that's going to exemplify those qualities in a different way," per Us Weekly. Aside from Jamie and Jane sharing the same passion for art, advocacy and activism, they also speak the same "language." Jamie comically revealed: "She's a wonk. I'm emotional. Yet, somehow, we're speaking the same language with which is the language of the heart, which is love."

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Best dressed stars in November 2025
Best dressed stars in November 2025
See our round-up of the very best celebrity fashion photos of the month – from Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo to Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence
Read More