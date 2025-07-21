NCIS alum Vanessa Lachey is a bikini bombshell as she showcases head-turning makeover

Vanessa Lachey has entered summer with a drastic new look. The actress took to her social media page to flaunt her new summer hairstyle.

She rocked a sleek bob, which is perfect for staying stylish, and cool on hot summer days. The TV star posted a carousel of herself in a black strapless bikini top and high-waisted bathing suit bottom.

In the main pic, Vanessa showed off her silhouette and side profile to help emphasize the new length of her hair. The second picture featured a jaw dropping selfie of the actress flaunting her "bikini bob."

© Instagram Vanessa Lachey posted her makeover online

She added in the captions: "Got glam in a bikini…only for Netflix." The host chopped it off to give herself a transformation for her hosting gigs on Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which she co-hosts with her husband Nick Lachey.

Speaking of which, it looks like Vanessa may be serving as a distraction for Nick on set, because her loving husband commented on her post: "Damn, that's my wife…"

© Instagram Vanessa showed off her new bob to her followers

This isn't the first time Vanessa has posted about her makeover. The bob's official debut online was on June 1, with a carousel set as well. The main image also featured a mirror picture, and the other shoots included the star wearing a curve-hugging brown leather dress, with and without a matching trench coat. She captioned the post: "Oh hey bob."

Nick was quick to comment on that post too, as he wrote: "Time to play a little game called 'The Stranger…'" Regardless of whether Vanessa is sporting long, luscious locks or a new signature look, the actress learned a thing or two about getting her hair to be healthy.

© Getty Images Nick often hypes up Vanessa's looks on social media

Vanessa used to go for a highlighted and manufactured hairstyle, which led to a lot of hair damage over time. Lately she's been on the natural path and has been sticking to her authentic brunette color.

The actress shared with Allure: "I think [the damage is] from all of the heat styling—the blow dryer and flat iron." She has been open about dealing with thinning hair, and it was Nick who introduced her to a product that would help her hair grow back thicker.

Vanessa recalled: "Once, during a TV audition, the producer told me that I needed to wear my hair a different way because it looked like I had a bald spot."

© Getty Images Vanessa now rocks her natural brunette hair color

Then she noticed her husband using something special. She stated: "I saw he had Nioxin products in his shower, and I said, 'But you aren't losing your hair' and he told me it was to prevent it from happening."

After hearing firsthand that the brand worked on Nick, she decided to give it a try and it became her go-to favorite hair product. She explained: "You spray it on your roots, and it coats each strand to plump it up. After using it, my hair's finally back to where it was." The product includes the ingredients of niacinamide, panthenol, and caffeine, which all assist in strengthening each hair strand's diameter.