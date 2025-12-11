Nicole Kidman reveals major new role in 2026 following Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman is ringing in the new year with major news, as she'll serve as one of the co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, alongside Beyoncé and Venus Williams. The star-studded trio will host alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate its spring Costume Institute exhibition, titled "Costume Art", on May 4.

The event will mark the first time that Venus will co-chair the gala, following in her sister Serena Williams' footsteps, who hosted in 2013. Nicole previously took on the big role back in 2003 and 2005, while Beyonce served as a host in 2013.

A Met Gala co-chair plays a key role in planning and promoting the event, helping shape the guest list and speaking at the gala. The event, which will take place in spring next year, will be Beyoncé's first gala appearance in a decade, as she last graced the famous steps in 2016 to attend the "Manus x Machina" gala in a Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman will serve as a co-chair

Nicole has made regular appearances at the Met Gala, and rocked up last year to embody the "Superfine" theme in a sculptural, vintage-inspired Balenciaga look.

The 2026 Met Gala Host Committee will include Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, along with Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor.

© FilmMagic Beyonce will make her Met Gala return

As per Vogue, this year's theme curated by Andrew Bolton will "explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath". "The show, organized into a series of thematic body types, ranging from the Naked Body to the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body, will include garments and artworks from across The Met's vast collection, and feature both historical and contemporary pieces from the Costume Institute."

Nicole's 2025 Met Gala appearance

Nicole looked so sleek in a Balenciaga number that was originally designed in 1952 for the 2025 Met Gala. The black, strapless garment boasted a corseted waist and a picot-edged basque crafted from silk organza. Satin bows were adorned onto the bodice while the look was accessorized with a lace scarf, black spandex jersey gloves, and pointed-toe pumps.

Nicole's bombshell tresses were cut into an elegant bob with a side-parting, while her makeup was left radiant with a glowing complexion. The star opted for a pair of diamond chandelier earrings to complete her chic look.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Nicole wore Balenciaga

"Balenciaga is a house that has developed and evolved in such a specific way over the years," she told Vogue.

"When Demna sent me this sketch, I was inspired by the way he was able to take such a beautiful piece from the house’s past and modernise it in a way that felt so uniquely me."

She continued: "When I spoke to Anna, she shared with me that the red carpet theme was 'Tailored For You,' and this dress embodies that."

"From the hips, to the bows around the waist, to the corset, Demna and his team have this dress tailored to perfection. The fabric and the tulle is divine."