Ellie Goulding is pregnant! Singer reveals baby bump on the red carpet — photos

Congratulations are in order for Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear! The couple are officially set to become parents for the first time together.

The British singer, 38, revealed that she is expecting her first baby with Beau, her second child overall, at The Fashion Awards 2025, walking the carpet in a suitably chic all-black outfit, ditching the traditional pregnancy social media reveal for a flashy red carpet one.

© Getty Images Ellie Goulding revealed at The Fashion Awards 2025 that she is expecting her second child

Ellie was styled in a crop-top with drop-crotch knee-length pants, pairing the look with stilettos, an oversized floor-length black trench coat, sunglasses, and a bejeweled cross necklace. The cropped tee showed off her growing baby bump.

Ellie already shares a son, four-year-old Arthur, with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling. The pair announced their engagement in 2018, eventually tying the knot in August 2019, and welcoming their son in April 2021. They announced their separation in February 2024.

© Getty Images The singer wore a baby bump-baring all-black outfit for the big reveal

Little is known about Ellie and her relationship with Beau, an actor who is nearly a decade her junior. They've been spotted out and about together in London, with the pair often sharing cheeky comments on their respective social media profiles, and Beau posting a sultry snap of the singer on his Instagram page in July.

Last year, when pictures surfaced of the singer reportedly kissing a new man, she took to Instagram to clarify that she and Caspar had indeed separated. "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she penned.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Caspar himself then wrote: "Hi people – hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."

© Getty Images The "Lights" singer shares a son, Arthur, with ex-husband Caspar Jopling

"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private," he continued. "Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

While Ellie rarely comments on motherhood, and almost never shares photos of her son on social media, she did write for Marie Claire in 2022: "I never believed people when they said 'motherhood really changes you'. I thought I'd be a bit tired, have different priorities, but no."

© Getty Images Ellie will welcome her second child with her new boyfriend Beau Minniear

"It really has changed everything about my life," the "Burn" singer added. "There have been so many chemical hormonal changes that I still can't even compute. My brain is like a different brain and I'm still trying to figure that out. While I've been trying to figure out the changes to my mind and body, I have been spending a lot of time by myself to reconnect and rebalance."