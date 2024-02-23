Ellie Goulding breaks silence over divorce rumors after being pictured kissing new man

Ellie Goulding has broken her silence and confirmed she split from her husband "some time ago" after pictures emerged of her kissing Armando Perez in Costa Rica.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Ellie, 37, shared on Instagram Stories.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

The mom-of-one also reposted 32-year-old Caspar's story which read: "Hi people - hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear. Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago."

He continued: "Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time - otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private. Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

The couple's relationship began in 2017 after meeting at a dinner with friends in New York. At the time, the singer was at the end of a tour and wasn't sure whether to attend. "I was exhausted that night and I almost didn't go," she told Tatler in 2023 of the night that would change her life.

They announced their engagement in August 2018 with a post in The Times.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the statement read.

They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at York Minster, in August 2019 which was attended by the likes of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.



"I can honestly say that we haven't come to blows, we haven't stormed out of the house or vice versa, and I'm grateful for that," she said of self-isolating together in the months after their wedding.

"It's probably not ideal straight after you get married to suddenly be completely forced together, but it's been actual evidence that we can just coexist really peacefully and really happily."

But she added: "I think someone can really bring out the best in you and someone can really bring out the worst in you too."

The Starry Eyed singer and Caspar welcomed their son Arthur in 2021, and she later revealed that she had been swapping parenting tips with Princess Eugenie, who had also welcomed her first son August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, that same year.

"There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out," the mom-of-one said. "It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that."