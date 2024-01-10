Dua Lipa reveals the wardrobe mishap which caused awkward situation at the Golden Globes

Arguably Dua Lipa wore one of the most exciting dresses of the night at the Golden Globes, as she stunned in black and gold. But it seems that looking good came at a price, as she revealed the wardrobe mishap that meant she just couldn't sit down.

The 'Houdini' singer glowed in a structured black strapless gown by Schiaparelli, which featured gold bone-inspired detailing and a mermaid-style skirt. The gold-embellished bones wrapped around her as if they were her ribs, spine and hips and the back revealed the tight lacing of a corset bodice.

© Alberto Rodriguez/Golden Globes Dua stunned in Schiaparelli

She paired the stunning look with a statement gold necklace and wore her long, newly died red hair down her back.

Behind the scenes of the gorgeous look, however, Dua struggled to sit down during the ceremony thanks to the intricately structured corset bodice. The singer shared the hilarious conundrum on Instagram after the awards took place as she captioned the video: "Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night - the only thing missing was a reclining chair".

WATCH: Dua Lipa struggles to sit in stunning gown at Golden Globes

As someone told the singer "you need to sit down now", she lowered herself into the metal-backed chair, showing the world that the corset wasn't allowing her to sit, so she instead had to lounge or lie back on the chair. She gave the camera a good humored pout to show how funny the situation was.

Fans couldn't help but also find it funny, as they took to the comments to laugh at the wardrobe mishap with the singer.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The gorgeous mermaid tail dress had amazing gold boning

"When you wear your standing dress to a sit down event", one fan joked.

Another fan took issue with the seemingly brusque tone of the person telling Dua to sit down, as they commented: "'You need to sit down now' does she know you are Dua Lipa??"

A third commented that they didn't understand the need to wear such "uncomfortable dresses like this".

Dua's song 'Dance the Night' was nominated for best original song, one of three tunes from Barbie that dominated the music category. While the song didn't win, Billie Eilish and Finneas instead won the category for their contribution to Barbie, 'What Was I Made For?'

The singer's third studio album is set to be released in 2024, and she's guaranteed that it will be "more personal" than her previous ones.

"The album is different—it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme," Dua explained. She did reassure her fans that the new sound would not "alienate" them though.