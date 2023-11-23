Dua Lipa stuns in short shorts and sheer stockings for Tokyo outing

Dua Lipa set out for an outing in Tokyo last night and she has nailed a casual night out look. The Dance The Night singer, 28, took to Instagram to share snaps from her recent holiday looking gorgeous in a pair of short shorts and knee-high boots we'd like to get our hands on.

The 'Levitating' songstress was seen wearing a pair of uber-short shorts in a camel colour over a pair of sheer stockings. She teamed the bottoms with a masculine top half – an oversized dad-fit shirt which she did up to the collar but wore open from the mid-torso down to add a feminine touch.

WATCH: Dua Lipa learns to make sushi on Japan trip

Dua added a cool touch with a leather-look burgundy tie and an oversized charcoal grey blazer. To ensure the tie complemented the look, the 'Cold Heart' singer was seen with a burgundy leather bag slung around her body. She completed the look with a pair of killer black cowboy boots and a pair of silver thin hoop earrings.

© Instagram Dua Lipa rocked short shorts in Tokyo

Dua debuted not one or two, but three fresh looks in the carousel of vibrant photos from her trip. Her second outfit was a more glamorous evening look. The three-time Grammy winner showed off her sartorial prowess when she stepped out wearing an asymmetrical black dress with a thigh-split, again worn with sheer black stockings and knee-high heeled boots.

© Instagram Dua mixed masculine layers

She added the same burgundy leather slouchy bag for a pop of colour and the real star of the show was the black and white zebra print fur coat.

© Instagram Dua rocked a zebra coat

We love how Dua has been adding burgundy accessories to complement her ultra-trendy cherry-red hair. The singer also wore a razor-sharp black wing liner and a rosy brown nude lip.

© Instagram We are loving Dua's cherry cola hair

The last outfit of the post was a chic dinner look that you could imagine a royal wearing. Dua teamed an oversized taupe coat with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and a black leather hobo bag.

© Instagram Dua wore a chic grey look on one of the nights

Just hours later, Dua shared a second carousel of photos with her 88.4 million followers from her enviable trip to Japan. She was seen learning to make sushi.

© Instagram Dua browsed records in a cool off-duty look

The post was captioned: "Every time I visit Tokyo I come to see my friend Daisuke because no trip is complete here without his sushi!!! This time he taught me how to make my own perfect nigiri + some exploring at Jimbocho 'Tokyo's booktown' earlier ~ a perfect day."

© Instagram Dua is learning to make sushi

The songstress was seen browsing shelves of records in an oversized black coat and black baseball cap for an ultimate off-duty look. She amped up the look with a black bodysuit with a gold belt later. Earlier in the trip she was invited to a traditional tea ceremony.

© Instagram Dua knows how to dress up a cap

The singer keeps her fans posted with what she is up to, and always in style. She recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from her collaboration with Puma. Dua was seen looking uber cool in a pair of slouchy black trousers and a black crop top with the brand's iconic trainers. She also wore a pink and white stripe football shirt with a pair of wide-leg dark wash jeans and pink trainers.

On dressier occasions, Dua wows on the red carpet alongside her celebrity pals. The 'Don't Start Now' singer attended the Variety Power of Women event last week looking like a scarlet mermaid. Her red satin dress with a bow detail and form-fitting bodice matched her cherry cola hair perfectly.

© Getty Dua was seen with Barbie co-star Margot Robbie

The singer's Vivienne Westwood accessories were an iconic touch. She held a black clutch with the brand's iconic logo with coordinating black heels.

DISCOVER: 28 best dressed celebrities this month: Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Lawrence, Arianna DeBose, more

Dua was seen alongside her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie who also looked stunning. The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star was seen in a chocolate brown floor-length gown and a matching sultry lip.