Dua Lipa is glowing donning see-through red dress in jaw-dropping seaside photos

Dua Lipa showed off her sunkissed tan wearing a see-through red dress while vacationing in her home country of Albania

Dua Lipa is going for red hot looks during her latest vacation, and she has both the dress and the sunkissed tan to prove it!

The "Levitating" hitmaker has had quite the jet set summer, though at the moment she is enjoying the most special trips of all: a visit back to her native Albania.

The star has shared a slew of beautiful photos and videos from her time back home, and in her latest she is showing off her envy-inducing tan.

Dua took to Instagram over the weekend with yet another glimpse of her time in Albania, this time sharing a stunning set of photos where she is posing by the water with a fiery sunset behind her.

The songstress made sure to take advantage of the beautiful setting, and shared with fans plenty of shots from her impromptu seaside photoshoot.

In the snapshots, she appears donning a maxi-length red mesh dress, which perfectly complimented her golden skin, and she further stole the show by pairing the see-through dress with a black thong underneath.

She kept things au naturale in the hair and make-up department, letting her signature jet-black tresses down and tousled by the wind, and she put her natural beauty on full display using little to no make-up.

"Charging my crystals," Dua wrote in her caption, and her millions of Instagram followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post to rave about the post.

© Instagram Dua is totally glowing

"A dreaaam," one fan wrote, as others added: "The most beautiful," and: "Shine bright like a diamond," as well as: "A VISION," as other fan also wrote: Gorgeous in red!"

© Instagram The star has been soaking up the sun this summer

Others were also reminded of Dua's latest role in the uber-hyped Barbie film, where she stars as a mermaid, and they wrote: "You are a real mermaid Dua!" with another commenting: "This Barbie is a mermaid," plus a third: "My barbie mermaid."

In fact, her look was reminiscent of her outfit for the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles earlier this month.

© Getty Dua at the Barbie premiere earlier this month

For the highly-anticipated event on July 9th, Dua stunned the red (or rather pink) carpet wearing a custom Bottega Veneta look: a see-through, rhinestone bedecked chain dress under which she simply wore a coordinating lace thong.

The Barbie movie has since already earned over $200 million at the US box office in less than a week. The Greta Gerwig-directed hit stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, plus it also features stars such as Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, and others.