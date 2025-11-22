Jessica Alba sizzles in micro bikini as she shows off toned abs

Jessica Alba looked incredible as she soaked up the sun during a getaway to Australia this week. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to flaunt her toned physique in a black-and-white string bikini.

The actress shared a carousel of photographs from her girls' trip to Burleigh Heads, Queensland. One photo showed Jessica snapping a selfie while relaxing on the white sand. She wore a triangle bikini with a monochromatic abstract print, paired with black cat-eye sunglasses and delicate silver hoop earrings.

The next photo highlighted Jessica’s impressive tan lines as she snapped a picture of herself sunbathing by the ocean. The star then posed with her two friends as they dipped their toes in the water. "Missing this beautiful place - heart full, grateful, memories locked," she penned in the caption.

© Instagram Jessica posed for a selfie on the beach

Jessica's trip comes after she made her romance with Danny Ramirez Instagram official. In February, Jessica and her ex-husband, Cash Warren, officially filed for divorce, with the actress applying for joint custody of their three kids, Honor, Haven and Hayes. The couple tied the knot back in May of 2008. Their date of separation was listed as December 27, 2024.

© Instagram Jessica Alba soaked up the sun in Australia

Jessica Alba's workout routine

Jessica's killer abs are no doubt thanks to her dedicated fitness routine. "I attribute my athletic body to the martial arts, gymnastics, dance, and strength training I did while filming 'Dark Angel.' That’s made me strong and really set the bar," she told Shape. "If you can just do it two or three times a week, a little bit of exercise whether it’s yoga or going for a walk or cycling class or something...go for it," she explained to E! News.

© Instagram Jessica posed on the beach with her friends

The actress is a fan of high-intensity workouts so she can really sweat it out. "For me it really is about how I feel after I exercise so I’m motivated to do it. I do it for my mental state, to clear my head," she said. However, she also enjoys practising yoga to improve flexibility and wellness. In 2024, Jessica's personal trainer Ramona Braganza told Shape the star loves Iyengar yoga, which focuses on holding poses longer. "She finds it very beneficial for stretching her body out," said Ramona.

Back in September, Jessica shared a video of her full-body 'daily virtual' morning workout, programmed by trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek. "On top of being a powerhouse business woman, she still makes her health a priority," penned Betina. "People always ask how to find motivation to work out, but Jess is proof that it’s...about consistency and discipline. Even on the days she doesn’t feel like it, she shows up and puts in the work."