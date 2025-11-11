Who is Jessica Alba's ex-husband? Inside 16-year marriage - and why they said they split

In January 2025 Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shared the heartbreaking news that after almost 20 years of marriage, they had decided to separate. There had been speculation for some time, and the actress and entrepreneur, 43, took to social media to share an official statement on Instagram, in which she revealed that she had "been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," before sharing that it was "now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals".

The pair had met on the set of Fantastic Four, for which Cash was a producer and Jessica appeared as Sue Storm, and their romance grew, with the pair tying the knot in 2009. They are also parents to three children. But almost a year on from their announcement, the pair are happily moving on, with Jessica dating 33-year-old actor Danny Ramirez, and Cash having been linked to 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr and 20-year-old actress Seanna Pereira.

© Steve Granitz, Getty Jessica and Cash arrive at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Who is Cash Warren?

Cash Warren is the son of former television actor and college basketball player Micahel Warren, who played Officer Bobby Hill on the NBC television series Hill Street Blues. A film and TV producer, and entrepreneur, he has worked on Fantastic Four, 2004's Taxi, and the documentary Crips and Bloods: Made in America, and he is also the founder of the clothing company Pair of Thieves.

When did Jessica and Cash marry?

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash married in 2008

Jessica and Cash tied the knot when she was spring 2008, when Jessica was pregnant with their eldest daughter, Honor, The two wed married in the Beverly Hills courthouse’s ceremony room, with reports that the pair kept it super casual, with Jessica in long blue dress and her hair back in a ponytail, while Cash wore a white shirt and brown pants.

No-one else attended the wedding.

Why did Jessica divorce Cash?

Jessica shared in a statement in 2025 that she had been "on a journey of self realization and transformation for years" and that they were ready to "embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals".

In the months before the announcement, Jessica had been pictured several times without her wedding ring – including during a family vacation in Mexico with Cash and her children.

© Instagram Jessica shared a statement confirming her split from husband Cash Warren

Read Jessica Alba's statement

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

Does Jessica have children with Cash?

© Instagram Jessica with Cash (R) and their children Honor, Haven and Hayes in 2022

Jessica and Cash are devoted parents to their children, Honor, 17, 14-year-old Haven, and son Hayes, seven.

In 2024 Jessica voted early in the general election, during which time she shared that she is always thinking about their future – and her own – when considering politics.

"Honoring #VoteEarlyDay today by checking in on my friends and fam to make sure they’re registered, have a voting plan, or better yet—have already voted," she wrote, adding: "The election is not in 7 days—the election is over in 7 days."

© Instagram Jessica has three children witrh Cash

"By voting early, we make sure nothing - surprises, long lines, or confusing rules - keeps us from making our voices heard in this critical moment," she added, sharing that she would be voting for Kamala Harris. Jessica also included a poem by the poet Cleo Wade, which in part read: '"Yes I am voting for my daughters and mama and neighbors and friends but I am also voting for damn myself."

What did Cash tell HELLO! about raising children with Jessica?

Cash previously spoke with HELLO! about balancing the responsibilities of parenthood with work, and creating an "open line of communication" between the parents and their children. "Family dinner is extremely important for us," he said. "I think it's just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake-making. At least with our 16-year-old, it's proven super valuable."

© Getty Images Cash told HELLO! that parenting "requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with"

The film producer noted that each of their kids was "so different," adding: "So there is no manual, there's no playbook, there's no kind of, 'What works here is definitely going to work over there.' Each kid is different, so it requires a unique approach to anything you're going through or dealing with."

"That has been one of the harder things, that each kid is so different, and so they require their own new set of rules and parameters," he added. "It's enjoyable. It keeps us on our toes, and it keeps us young. Having kids, having teenage girls, keeps Jessica and I young."

Who is Jessica dating now?

© Instagram Jessica and Danny pose for a selfie at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala

Jessica took her romance with Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez public in late 2025 after they sparked buzz of a relationship when they were spotted together in July, six months after Jessica announced that she and Cash were divorcing.

Jessica and Danny have been quietly attending public events together, putting their relationship in the spotlight at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 8 where they were snapped together inside, posing alongside stars like Orlando Bloom, Simu Liu and Serena Williams.

They also hard-launched their romance on social media, sharing pictures of each other from their glamorous night out.