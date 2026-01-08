Matthew Broderick shows off sleek new appearance on the red carpet — see in photos

Matthew Broderick started off the new year with a new look. The actor showed off his hairstyle upgrade and weight loss during the Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker on January 6 in Los Angeles.

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star walked the carpet with his wife Sarah Jessica Parker and one of their three children, James Wilkie Broderick, 23.

© Getty Images Matthew showed off a new look recently

Instead of the actor gelling down his hair to his usual side swoop, he refreshed his look by gelling it up and back, which gave him a suave elegant appearance. While donning his sleek tuxedo and bowtie, the entertainer also showed off his recent apparent weight loss.

Sarah, who was being honored that evening, rocked a floor-length sparkly silver gown, with a chic cropped black blazer and black belt with a metal embellishment.

© Getty Images He flaunted a new hairstyle and weight loss

She completed her O.O.T.D. with silver necklaces, a smokey eye and she gelled her hair down behind her ears, while flaunting her soft waves.

The couple were all smiles on the red carpet as they took solo shots, couple photos and a family picture alongside their son, who was seen lovingly going in for a peck on Sarah's cheek.

The pair have been married since 1997 and they have two more children together named Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, both 16.

They first met back in 1991 thanks to Sarah's siblings Pippin and Toby who introduced the two, being that the actor had directed a play for the brothers' Naked Angels Theatre Company.

Matthew recalled that he knew right away that he would marry Jessica. He revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: "The first time I met her, I saw her walking down the street, and thought, 'That's it.'"

Their first date was at the movies, and their palpable chemistry sealed the deal. Jessica shared with Howard Stern: "We've never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location, or his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her. But from that first night, we've never been apart."

© Getty Images The duo met in 1991

As their relationship took off, Jessica also expressed that she knew early on that Matthew was the one for her too.

She recalled to People: "At one point I just simply remember thinking, 'God, I really hope he asks me to marry him.' I don't know when or why. It was fairly early on."

When you know, you know, as they say. The duo tied the knot in 1997. They welcomed their firstborn James in 2002. Then in 2009, they had their twins Tabitha and Marion.

© Getty Images Their son walked the red carpet with them

The actress exclusively shared with us the insightful parenting advice she gives her kids. She expressed: "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me."

She continued: "I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but, 'what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?'"

Sarah added: "There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: 'Okay, that happened – now what?'"