Sarah Jessica Parker just wore two different shoes for outing with Matthew Broderick - and no one noticed

It is no secret that as one of Sex and the City's shiniest stars, Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion icon. On Thursday night, she truly outdid herself as she channeled all the sartorial prowess of her beloved SATC character, Carrie Bradshaw, in a dress that undoubtedly turned heads.

And yet it was her unnoticed choice of shoes that has piqued our interest. The And Just Like That actress, 58, turned up to the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala with her actor husband Matthew Broderick wearing mismatched heels.

The pair of shoes, if we can be so bold as to call them that, were a peep-toe slingback style, embellished with a sparkly buckle with one in a ballet slipper pink and one in an edgy black satin.

© Getty Sarah's mismatched shoes stole the show

The eye-catching footwear choice accessorised the black Gothic ballerina dress of our Swan Lake dreams. The midi fit-and-flare gown, made from an enchanting black tulle, was characteristically Carrie in terms of drama and featured an elegant strapless neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes us behind the scenes of And Just Like That

© Getty Sarah was joined by husband Matthew at the event wearing the iconic mismatched shoes

The actress added a youthful touch with an edge with the oversized black bow which she added to her hair that was pulled back tightly from her face to reveal her incredible cheekbones.

© Getty Sarah's oversized bow trailed to the floor for dramatic effect

The look was made complete with a relatively understated silver mini bag and a black smokey eye which enhanced her stunning cat-like eyes.

Going rogue and sporting mismatched shoes is not a first for SJP, or Carrie Bradshaw at least. The show-stopping outfit from last night's event seemed to pay homage to the infamous moment in the Sex and the City episode titled 'Escape from New York' where Carrie styles it out in mismatched Louboutins.

© Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah took to Instagram to share she was releasing a line of mismatched heels

In 2020, the actress shared with her 9.5 million Instagram followers that she was releasing a line of mismatched sandals under the eponymous SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand in honour of the iconic moment in the series.

The star said: "We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of our highly anticipated mismatched sandal. A not-so-subtle nod to a certain very special lady's well-documented footwear moment from many years ago."

© Sarah Jessica Parker The mismatched shoes from Sarah's own line

The skater-style dress is also not a first in Sarah's wardrobe as Carrie Bradshaw. Fans of the show will recall her iconic pink ballerina tulle skirt and of course, the endless supply of dresses with dramatic skirts which have continued to be a wardrobe staple for everyone's favourite columnist throughout the show's popular spin-off, And Just Like That...

© Getty Sarah wore bold fit and flare dresses as Carrie Bradshaw in the SATC spin-off And Just Like That

We should also remember the actress herself has been known to be as daring as her most famous character. Sarah rocked a dramatic black dress herself on her wedding day to Ferris Bueller's Day Off star Matthew in 1997.

© Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah wore a black dramatic gown to her wedding to Matthew Broderick

As we head towards Halloween many of us will think of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic portrayal of Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus but with a new, endlessly more stylish, Gothic look from SJP on our radar, maybe a Black Swan costume will be on our list. With mismatched shoes, of course.

