Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in disco ball dress and $600k ring alongside Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker was the belle of the ball at Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special, leading a fleet of glamorous stars in a glittering disco ball dress.

The Sex And The City actress, 59, was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, 62, with the Hollywood pair arriving hand-in-hand at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Sarah opted for a smart and sophisticated ensemble, slipping into a bodycon midi dress embellished with all-over rhinestones and elevated with black piping. The actress layered with a tailored black coat, point-toe heels and a matching glitterball handbag.

Her evening ensemble was significantly more understated than her usual, bold and bright fashion choices that are often likened to her on-screen persona, Carrie Bradshaw.

© Variety via Getty Images The power couple arrived hand in hand

SJP rose to fame in 1998 when Sex And The City first aired, and in the decades since the pilot launched, 'Carrie Bradshaw style' has become a sartorial trend of its own.

What the Hollywood darling lacked in colour, she made up for in diamonds, wearing her breathtaking diamond engagement ring.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Relationship

Sarah's dazzling $600k engagement ring takes centre stage © Jared Siskin Sarah and Matthew have been together for three decades Sarah and Matthew, who tied the knot in 1997, looked every inch the perfect pair as they walked the red carpet together on Sunday night.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 1997 The couple met in 1991 having been introduced by The Divorce actress' brothers. They went on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying together on Broadway in 1996 as their romance blossomed.

© Getty The ring is jaw dropping "Sarah Jessica Parker's engagement ring is every bit as stunning and stylish as we would expect," the CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery previously told HELLO!. "The star's beautifully unique engagement ring features an absolutely remarkable white diamond at its heart, which we estimate to be around eight carats."