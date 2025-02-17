Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in disco ball dress and $600k ring alongside Matthew Broderick

The Sex And The City actress, 59, was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, 62, with the Hollywood pair arriving hand-in-hand at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Sarah opted for a smart and sophisticated ensemble, slipping into a bodycon midi dress embellished with all-over rhinestones and elevated with black piping. The actress layered with a tailored black coat, point-toe heels and a matching glitterball handbag.
Her evening ensemble was significantly more understated than her usual, bold and bright fashion choices that are often likened to her on-screen persona, Carrie Bradshaw.
SJP rose to fame in 1998 when Sex And The City first aired, and in the decades since the pilot launched, 'Carrie Bradshaw style' has become a sartorial trend of its own.
Sarah's dazzling $600k engagement ring takes centre stage
Sarah and Matthew, who tied the knot in 1997, looked every inch the perfect pair as they walked the red carpet together on Sunday night.
The couple met in 1991 having been introduced by The Divorce actress' brothers. They went on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying together on Broadway in 1996 as their romance blossomed.
"Sarah Jessica Parker's engagement ring is every bit as stunning and stylish as we would expect," the CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery previously told HELLO!.
"The star's beautifully unique engagement ring features an absolutely remarkable white diamond at its heart, which we estimate to be around eight carats."
Jessica tells us that the expensive diamond and metal at play in a unique design allows her to value this show-stopping piece at between $535,000 and $602,000 (£400,000 to £450,000), "putting it firmly in the league of some of the most coveted celebrity engagement rings".
