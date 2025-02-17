Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in disco ball dress and $600k ring alongside Matthew Broderick
Subscribe
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in disco ball dress and $600k ring alongside Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on Sunday, February 16, 2025© Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles in disco ball dress and $600k ring alongside Matthew Broderick

The Hollywood power couple looked smitten on the red carpet as they celebrated SNL's 50th anniversary

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah Jessica Parker was the belle of the ball at Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special, leading a fleet of glamorous stars in a glittering disco ball dress. 

The Sex And The City actress, 59, was joined by her husband, Matthew Broderick, 62, with the Hollywood pair arriving hand-in-hand at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. 

Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special© Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Sarah opted for a smart and sophisticated ensemble, slipping into a bodycon midi dress embellished with all-over rhinestones and elevated with black piping. The actress layered with a tailored black coat, point-toe heels and a matching glitterball handbag.

Her evening ensemble was significantly more understated than her usual, bold and bright fashion choices that are often likened to her on-screen persona, Carrie Bradshaw. 

The power couple arrived hand in hand© Variety via Getty Images
The power couple arrived hand in hand

SJP rose to fame in 1998 when Sex And The City first aired, and in the decades since the pilot launched, 'Carrie Bradshaw style' has become a sartorial trend of its own.

What the Hollywood darling lacked in colour, she made up for in diamonds, wearing her breathtaking diamond engagement ring

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's Relationship

Sarah's dazzling $600k engagement ring takes centre stage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)© Jared Siskin
Sarah and Matthew have been together for three decades

Sarah and Matthew, who tied the knot in 1997, looked every inch the perfect pair as they walked the red carpet together on Sunday night. 

Sarah Jessica Parker with Matthew Broderick in 1997© Getty
The couple tied the knot in 1997

The couple met in 1991 having been introduced by The Divorce actress' brothers. They went on to star in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying together on Broadway in 1996 as their romance blossomed.

Sarah Jessica Parker ring up close© Getty
The ring is jaw dropping

"Sarah Jessica Parker's engagement ring is every bit as stunning and stylish as we would expect," the CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery previously told HELLO!.

"The star's beautifully unique engagement ring features an absolutely remarkable white diamond at its heart, which we estimate to be around eight carats."

Sarah Jessica Parker wows in ballgown as she joins her husband Matthew
Sarah's ring is one of the most spectacular in Hollywood

Jessica tells us that the expensive diamond and metal at play in a unique design allows her to value this show-stopping piece at between $535,000 and $602,000 (£400,000 to £450,000), "putting it firmly in the league of some of the most coveted celebrity engagement rings".

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More