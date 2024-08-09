Cat Deeley looks half her age in skimpy bikini - and £20 M&S sarong

The stunning Cat Deeley looked incredible on holiday in the south of France with her husband, Patrick Kielty, and sons James and Milo.

We loved her sun-drenched holiday snaps, which not only featured the most beautiful backdrops of her enjoying family time, meals out and swimming, but also some seriously incredible beachwear.

WATCH: Cat Deeley stuns in leopard string bikini

Not only did the This Morning star show off her seriously washboard abs in her skimpy black bandeau bikini which made her look half her age, but she also accessorised to perfection with so many boho elements. Cat donned a raffia hat, tonal, natural jewellery and a stunning sarong imprinted with an Ibiza style pattern, which is actually from the UK's much-loved Marks & Spencer.

© Instagram/catdeeley Cat Deeley looked fabulous in her bikini and M&S sarong

Cat's sarong is from Sienna Miller's range with the high street mecca and is known as the 'Pure Cotton Printed Sarong.' It was originally priced at £25, but there's a fiver off in the brand's seasonal sale, and if you have a late summer holiday planned, this one's for you. Cat's colourway has sadly sold out but there are still a few left in the black. Inspired by a scarf, it featured a tile print in a super soft, washed cotton and is great to throw over swimwear, just Like Cat's done.

We bet the blonde beauty is loving taking a well-deserved break with her children, as being a busy working mum, it's always good to take time out.

© Shutterstock Cat takes her This Morning role and motherhood very seriously

The TV presenter, who used to work alongside Ant and Dec on SMTV back in the day, told HELLO! about how she balances her family and professional commitments.

She said: "I drop the ball all the time. I'm exactly the same as everybody else. I do the juggle – the juggle is real, the struggle is real. We're all just trying to make everything work. It's all a juggle; it's juggling the things that make you feel good."