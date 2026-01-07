Michelle Keegan coos over toddler Palma in precious holiday photo

There's nothing quite like a dose of winter sun, and Michelle Keegan took full advantage of this notion as she jetted off to sunnier climes with her husband, Mark Wright, and lovely daughter Palma, who will turn one in March.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Fool Me Once actress shared a plethora of images from her holiday, including one of the ten-month-old looking at a cute mermaid storybook, wearing a lovely lemon dress with a matching sun hat. The enchanting style and breezy cotton material ensured that she felt cool and didn't overheat.

Palma's sun safety

Palma was sitting happily in the shade, which proved parents Mark and Michelle's commitment to protecting their baby's skin in the blistering heat.

Palma looked so sweet in her lemon dress

"Children should always wear protective clothing as the first line of defence against sun damage rather than SPF. By this, I mean clothing, hats and sunglasses. You use sunscreen to ‘boost’ this protection," Consultant Dermatologist Dr Natalia Spiering exclusively told us.

Michelle's 'new normal'

Alongside the bank of snaps she uploaded, the 38-year-old told followers that she was embracing a new stance on holiday. Whilst pushing her daughter in the pram, she quipped: "My new 'normal' on holiday. Shade [tick emoji]. Find a quiet place [tick emoji]. Cramp in foot from rocking [tick emoji]. Forget my headphones [tick emoji]." In the clip, she was wearing a summery boho display which featured a brown cowboy hat, a pale green linen shirt and brown sunglasses to match the hat with striking rose-tinted lenses.

Mum duties

Although Michelle hasn't spoken in depth about her motherhood journey, her husband, former TOWIE star Mark Wright, has sung her praises. Speaking about his own transition into parenthood, Mark previously revealed to his longtime pal Olly Murs: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about." He also took time to praise his wife, adding, "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world," he said during his Heart Radio show.