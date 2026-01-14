These are the high street mom jeans I always recommend as a fashion editor

Despite the ever-changing denim trends that cycle through seasons, mom jeans have proved themselves to be a forever style. Whether your skinnies have taken a backseat or you’re taking a break from the wide-leg takeover, the high-waisted, softly tapered cut remains the fail-safe option fashion insiders always return to when they want to look put-together with minimal effort.

Popular since the 80s, they’ve earned their place as a timeless, vintage-inspired staple that feels just as relevant today as they did decades ago and one that transcends trends - a true wardrobe staple.

Celebrities wearing mom jeans

© @Getty [L-R Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dakota Johnson]

Mom jeans are a favourite of celebs too, from supermodel Gigi Hadid to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (who's typically seen in sophisticated dresses and trouser suits). Dakota Johnson dressed her to perfection with a faux fur coat and they've always been a staple for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who usually styles hers with an oversized blazer.

How to style mom jeans

Mom jeans are the ultimate smart-casual staple and I think they look best styled with a white tee and blazer à la Anine Bing. I love them with loafers, but you could switch to a pair of trainers to dress them down or elevate with a pair of sling-back heels.

© @aninebing Anine Bing captioned her post: 'The uniform'

HELLO's Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley says: “My advice for anyone looking for a pair of mom jeans would be to style them up before you declare them a 'no!'. Whenever I try a pair of mom jeans on in a fitting room, I immediately think 'eww! No thank you' but then once I get the T-shirt, jacket and some shoes on, the look comes together and I realise how chic they can look."

How we chose the best mom jeans

Price: I've found pairs suitable for every budget in this edit, from £24 to £285 investment pieces.

Personal recommendations: I've only recommended jeans from brands I love and trust and would personally wear myself.

Reviews: I've also searched verified customer reviews to include mom jeans with a high volume of positive ratings.

The best mom jeans to shop now

M&S Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans £30 at M&S $58.99 at M&S US Editor's Note: Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: "My Marks & Spencer Mom jeans are my ride-or-die jeans. I have them in every colour and I also have them in different leg lengths; the short length works nicely if I want to show off some ankle and the regular length is great for winter when it's too cold for skin being on show. I think they fit really nicely on me, and suit my sense of style. “The M&S Mom jeans do have some stretch in them - which I like because it means they are comfortable to sit in, and go to the office in. But on the flip side, it means I have to wash them a lot, usually after a couple of wears - but luckily they wash up well."



H&M Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans £24.99 at H&M

$34.99 at H&M US Editor's Note: H&M's mom jeans are the holy grail slim-fit high street pair. Bestsellers thanks to their super low price point, they're slightly stretchy for comfort and come in an impressive 14 shades.

ASOS DESIGN High Rise Relaxed Mom Jeans £24 AT ASOS

$39.99 AT ASOS US Editor's Note: Another super affordable pair, these ASOS mom jeans are just £24 but feel really good quality. They come in multiple different lengths and feature a trending turn up hem - the ultimate off-duty pair.

Levi’s 501 Crop Jeans £100 AT LEVIS $110 AT LEVIS US

Editor's Note: Levi’s 501s might just be the OG mom jeans. Loved by celebs, the brand offers the classic style in a range of different washes and lengths. They either come in no stretch or low stretch and shoppers say they run true to size.



New Look Washed Black Mom Ankle Grazer Jeans £29.99 at New Look Editor's Note: New Look’s mom jeans come highly rated thanks to their flattering, easy-to-wear fit. Reviewers note that they’re especially well suited to a smaller waist with fuller hips and thighs, while the turned-up hem adds a relaxed finish.





& Other Stories Tapered Jeans £87 at & Other Stories $129 at & Other Stories US Editor's Note: For a looser fit, I love this pair from & Other Stories. Famed for their jeans which have been worn by the Princess of Wales no less, these come with sharp press-creases for a smart finish.