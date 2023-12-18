Miranda Lambert stuns in plunging leather look as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency

Miranda Lambert knows she needs to go all out when it comes to performing in Las Vegas, and her fashion is all the proof that she knows just how to do it.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer has been performing for her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo, for over a year, and her looks continue to blow fans away as much as the concert itself.

Now, with only a few months left of the residency, the country star made sure to finish off her last shows of the year with a bang.

Miranda took to Instagram over the weekend and looked back at some of her best on-stage fashion from the last month, after performing her last concert of the year at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

In the first of the several photos, a black and white shot, she's posing in a long-sleeve black top with a plunging neckline, paired with bell-bottom leather pants, a western-style belt with an ornate buckle, and of course, a black cowboy hat accessorized with feathers.

Miranda then shared photos of some of her more colorful on-stage ensembles, most variations of her signature cowgirl-esque mini dress, like a hot pink fringed one and a printed purple one bedecked with rhinestones.

"Y'all showed Vegas why country music fans are the best this month," she wrote in her caption, adding: "The energy at Velvet Rodeo was next level."

She concluded: "My final Vegas residency shows are March-April 2024. We're gonna end big," and reminded fans: "Get tickets & come party with us."

© Getty Miranda kicked off her residency in September 2022

Her followers were quick to take to the comments section under the post with plenty of compliments for her, with one fan writing: "What a beautiful photo!!!" as others followed suit with: "Killing it always," and: "What a queen!!" as well as: "She's hot and she knows it," plus another fan added: "Can't wait to see you in 2024!! Merry Christmas to y'all!! So glad you had some great shows to prove you're the queen!!"

When she's not performing in Las Vegas, Miranda lives with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in 2019, in a sprawling Tennessee home.

© Getty The singer and her husband live in Tennessee

The property, which is reportedly worth $3.4 million, is near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and even has a 400-acre horse farm.

© Instagram The two tied the knot in 2019

The main house boasts 3,544 square feet, and is surrounded by two guest cabins, a boathouse, a lake, plus 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage.

Miranda and Brendan, who is originally from Staten Island, met in 2018 when she had an appearance on Good Morning America and Brendan was working at the ABC studios as a security guard. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

