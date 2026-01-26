Gold just took a back seat - silver jewellery is the comeback style of 2026

We all know that fashion is an interchangeable beast of the best kind. Every season sees the arrival of new, exciting trends and the return of styles from yesteryear. Jewellery, though, remains personal. It's one of those accessory trends that one can afford to ignore, as after all, many don jewellery that holds various memories - people often pick up unique pieces from holiday destinations, and some (if very lucky) receive jewellery as presents for milestone birthdays.

That being said, it's always great to invest in some up-to-date pieces to feel as if you are nodding to current trends. Plus, jewellery can switch up any ensemble; statement earrings can add an Art Deco edge, chokers can give an outfit a rebellious vibe, and a timeless watch can give your look an air of elegance.

© Getty Images Silver jewellery was all over the SS26 catwalks

© Getty Images Fashion influencers have been embracing the silver jewellery trend Gold was once the metal dominating the jewellery world, and it's still undeniably glamorous, luxurious, and classic. But for 2026, there has been an undeniable shift with silver at the forefront of designers' minds.

© Getty Images Jewellery designers Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle say silver is fresh and modern Spring 2026 catwalks embraced silver, with Bottega Veneta, Chanel, and Givenchy all making bold silver statements with their jewellery collections. The result is a modern, fresh approach to accessorising and, in some cases, more affordable than gold. "People want a fresh, modern addition to their jewellery collection for the new year, and a statement piece of silver, particularly an oversized stud or cuff, offers just that. Its sleek, minimal appearance is on trend and super versatile," Marianna Doyle, who is the joint founder of high-end jewellery brand Soru alongside her sister, Francesca Kelly, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images There's a huge demand for silver jewellery right now There's a reason that people are edging more towards silver right now; it appears more eye-catching. "Chunky silver pieces feel architectural, and the cool tones of the silver complement that overall modern vibe. A silver piece stands out because it's not seen as much, so it feels original and fresh," explains Francesca, who was a jewellery buyer for the European division of Claire's Accessories for five years before founding Soru. Francesca and Marianna, who launched the brand 13 years ago, have noticed that their customers are fully on board with the demand for silver. "We have seen a shift," Marianna, who trained in photography before she co-founded the royally-loved brand, admits. "People are not afraid to mix metals anymore, and a lot of designers are creating pieces that include gold and silver together in one piece, which is a great way to tie everything in."

How to style silver jewellery

Make a statement with bold silver earrings Cool-toned silver is flattering on all skin-tones and looks particularly striking when layered over darker colours. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I would suggest layering heavy silver cuffs over the sleeves of a knit sweater or a crisp button-down shirt. This gives a modern finish that is designed to be seen and takes on the 'loud luxury' trend. For earrings, the bigger the better - large, silver-plated studs like this pair from Carrie Elizabeth give such a modern, powerful look that goes hand in hand with a sleek updo.

