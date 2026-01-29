Elton John clutches 'custom' £1.4k Valentino man bag as he's supported by David Furnish in Paris

Sir Elton John was aided by his husband, David Furnish, as the couple arrived in Paris to watch the star-studded Valentino Haute Couture show.

The 78-year-old musical icon was dressed in a dapper suit ensemble and leaned on his 63-year-old artist manager spouse as they navigated the French capital's streets.

Wearing a crimson coloured tailored blazer with satin lapels and a diamond-encrusted brooch, the star paired his outer layer with a black satin shirt and trousers and added a second diamond accessory around his neck that resembled a Roman collar.

However, it was his accessory that caught everyone's attention as the hitmaker clutched a very luxurious man bag around his wrist as he was snapped making his way to his car.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, figured the bag to be "custom" Valentino and said it was likely from the same collection as the brand's Rockstud Grainy Calfskin Crossbody Bag, and estimated the designer piece would have a similar price tag of around £1.4k.

The black leather accessory that swung from Elton's wrist was bedazzled in true Rocketman fashion, with mixed metal studs on its sides and around the wrist strap. It featured two zips and was attached by a silver metal adjustable hook.

Finishing off his look, Elton had on his signature pair of black sunglasses and wore a drop pearl earring in one of his ears. Posing for pictures, hand in hand, the couple looked totally loved up as they joined the dazzling front row.

© WWD via Getty Images Elton John's bag appeared to be a custom Valentino

David followed suit

Assisting his husband by gripping his elbow while they walked, David was also impeccably dressed for Paris Haute Couture Week.

He paired his matching black trousers and shoes with a grey, sharply tailored blazer that featured grey and black velvet lapels. Underneath, he added some flair and nodded to the brand's well-known red and black colour scheme with a striped polar neck top.

© GC Images Elton attended the show with his husband, David Furnish

David and Elton have been married for over 11 years, following a civil partnership since 2005 which they converted to a marriage in 2014 after a change in the law, and share two children that they welcomed via surrogate, Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13.

Elton's health battle

He has been instrumental in supporting his spouse as he deals with ongoing health issues and declining eyesight following a severe eye infection in September 2024.

At the time, Elton shared an update with his fans on social media and said: "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

Elton has also struggled with joints and has undergone replacement surgeries on both of his knees and his hip. Following his knee procedure he famously made his kneecaps into bedazzled jewellery which he wears around his neck.