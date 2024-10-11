Elton John, 77, wears his own KNEECAP around his neck as he's supported by David Furnish

From all-out sequins to feather boas, Elton John is known for outlandish accessories, but when he attended the premiere of his new documentary, Never Too Late, on Thursday, the star wore his most daring piece of jewellery to date.

Supported by his husband, David Furnish, Elton took to the red carpet with an unusual statement necklace hanging from his neck.

Rather than a blingy jewelled necklace, Elton opted to wear his own kneecap hanging from a chain, following a double knee replacement which saw him delay his farewell tour in 2021.

Never one to miss an opportunity to sparkle, a cluster of diamonds was added to the kneecap to make it look extra special.

Despite having both knees and his hip replacement, Elton is still standing and looked as resplendent as ever at the American Express Gala Night in honour of his documentary.

While his necklace stole the show, Elton's brown suit and striped shirt looked fabulous too, with his husband wearing a more lowkey look comprising of a black suit, a grey polo neck and comfortable black trainers. Check out their red carpet looks below...

HELLO! spoke to David, who directed the project, at the special event, with the filmmaker giving an exclusive insight into the emotions he felt during production.

"There are moments making the film where it started to get too much for me," he shared. "I started to be carrying a lot of anxiety and a lot of emotion."

Of his husband's health, David said: "Elton talks quite openly about his mortality. That's not an easy thing to hear. And you're really taking his vulnerability and you're putting it up on the screen for people to see.

"It's a responsibility, but for me, it's also a joy because I know a side of Elton that the rest of the world doesn't know. And it was really important to us that we captured his authentic voice and his heart really, really, honestly, and I feel we've done that."

David and Elton's sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 , make a rare appearance in the film, with David explaining: "There are so many beautiful moments just sitting in the recording studio and getting a FaceTime call from our sons.

"None of that's staged, none of that's planned. It's completely random and you hear the way he talks to his children, our children and you just see the sheer joy that it brings him.

"If I had tried to orchestrate that, if I tried to bring the kids into a room with a camera crew, they wouldn't have behaved the same way. They don't like being filmed."

© Dave Benett/Elton John AIDS Foun Elton John, David Furnish and their sons in 2014

On how Zachary and Elijah differ from their famous dad, David shared: "They're very much not interested in being in the public eye and we really respect that, so to get that kind of magical spontaneity that shows the real heart of our family is very special."

David went on to explain that he sought the approval of his and Elton's sons before including them in the project. "I got their permission before I put their footage in the film," he said. "I sat down and screened it for them and showed them. I wanted to make sure they were comfortable with it because I chose to be a filmmaker and chose to be in the film and Elton chose to be Elton John, but they were just born into our family and they have to decide what they want out of life.

"I don't want to thrust any fame upon them or any kind of public insight into their life until it's a choice that they're prepared to make for themselves. They may not want it at all and that's absolutely fine."

Elton John's health

Elton's fans were delighted to see the star looking so well, following several bouts of ill health in recent years. Earlier this month Elton said: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough]; you're the people that made me."

© Dia Dipasupil The star has spoken about having "limited visibility"

Detailing his most recent health issue, Elton recently shared: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote on social media.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

We're glad Elton has David and his sons to keep him feeling upbeat.