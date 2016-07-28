Melanie Griffith gets style inspiration from Kate...

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, wowed when she stepped out in a stunning Barbara Casasola dress at the beginning of July, and it appears she may have inspired an unlikely celebrity to snap it up too.

Melanie Griffith, 58, wore the same off-the-shoulder dress to the Hallmark Channel Summer TCA event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sparking similarities to the stylish royal.

Kate and Melanie Griffith have both stepped out in the same Barbara Casasola dress

However Melanie styled it completely differently, choosing to snap up the designer piece in black as opposed to the cream dress worn by 34-year-old Kate.

The Working Girl actress teamed the sheer pinstripe midi with peep toe heels and a Chanel handbag. Melanie wore her hair up into a bouffant updo to highlight the Bardot neckline and completed the look with smoky eye make-up and a slick of pink lipstick.

Meanwhile Kate was hailed as wearing her most fashion-forward look to date when she stepped out in the cream version of the dress to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the Natural History Museum three weeks ago.

Kate wore the off-the-shoulder dress at the beginning of July

Kate wore her hair loose and accessorised with £140 pink heels and an embellished clutch bag.

The off-the-shoulder mesh-panelled stretch-jersey dress gown retailed at £2,395 before being reduced to £1,197 on Net-a-Porter but has since sold out due to fashion fans hoping to recreate the Duchess' look.

It is not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has been seen in the same outfit as other celebrities. Kate wore a colourful Tory Burch during her royal tour of India in April only for Drew Barrymore to step out in the same design just a few hours later, much to the shock of the designer who admitted she had "no idea" that they were going to wear it.