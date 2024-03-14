Cat Deeley opts for a stylish embroidered blouse from one of Princess Kate's go-to brands

Cat Deeley has been hitting the ground running with her stylish This Morning outfits. First, the star had ITV viewers rushing to Boden to shop her nautical striped cardigan, and now Cat has fans swooning over her gorgeous embroidered blouse that we're sure Princess Kate would approve of.

The 47-year-old presenter looked effortlessly glam on Thursday wearing a Sézane Nele Shirt, which she styled with flared black jeans, a buckle belt, and a pair of black boots. The perfectly put-together outfit gave a feminine feel that was still super chic, and we can totally see the embroidered style being a top trend for spring.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard are the new This Morning hosts

The blouse featured three-quarter length sleeves and a gathered high collar, with intricate inlaid ruffles across the collar and sleeves. The embroidered finish gave the shirt a fresh feel that's perfect for the warmer months, while the flattering pleating is perfect for pairing with flared jeans like Cat.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat's blouse featured the prettiest embroidered detailing

For a more laid-back style, I'd recommend completing the look with a pair of light wash denim jeans and white trainers. That being said, the gorgeous rosewood red shade definitely gives the blouse an extra something, and while the embroidered design would typically be a go-to daywear choice, the eye-catching colourway could definitely be dressed up with chunky gold jewellery and a black clutch for a glam evening ensemble.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate looked the epitome of elegance in her Sézane co-ord

Sézane stocks everything from luxe basics to patterned statement pieces, and the Princess of Wales has been known to love both the clothing and jewellery from the French clothing brand. Most recently, the stylish royal embodied the quiet luxury trend when she visited Nottingham Trent University wearing a Sézane beige knitted co-ord made up of a pencil shirt and a cropped jumper.

Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor is a big fan of the retailer. "Sézane is one of those brands that, once you've bought from, you continue to do so - the quality alone is outstanding. I'm always scrolling on their website, in love with the Parisian-inspired pieces that give me French fashion girl vibes. The last thing I purchased from the brand was a mohair-blend cardigan, a red knit that I throw on over a tee and jeans for laidback cool. From the pieces themselves to the packaging (who knew a cardboard box could be such a beautiful keeper), it's no wonder Princess Kate is a fan too."

Cat is paving her way to being a top trendsetter, so we won't be surprised if Sézane flies off the shelves. We can't wait to see what the new This Morning star wears next!