Meg Bellamy is the spitting image of Princess Kate in doppelganger Valentino dress

Emotions ran high and elegance reigned supreme at the Finale Celebration of Netflix's The Crown at London's Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday night.

The second - and final - instalment of the sixth season of Peter Morgan's award-winning drama, which follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, will debut on 14 December. Ahead of its glittering premiere, The Crown's cast reunited at a ritzy red carpet to bid farewell to its seven year on-screen legacy.

Meg Bellamy, who plays one of the most watched women in the world, Kate Middleton, looked enchanting in a custom-made column dress by Maison Valentino.

© Dave Benett Meg Bellamy looked mesmerising in Maison Valentino

Boasting a luxe soft knit in a rich creamy hue, Meg's scoop-necked tube dress wouldn't go amiss in the Princess of Wales' own wardrobe.

Sharing an undeniable similarity to her royal counterpart (she was cast for a reason, after all), Meg embodied Princess Kate's effortless elegance as she wore her raven hair in tumbling curls and sported a berry red lip to vamp up her ensemble.

© Getty Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey attend "The Crown" Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall on December 5, 2023

Princess Kate, who often opts for monochromatic combinations, has had some of her most memorable style moments in cream garments. Back in 2012, the Princess of Wales and her husband stepped out in London for an intimate dinner at Claridge's.

The royal couple, who tied the knot the year before, channelled wedding day glamour as Prince William donned a suave black tuxedo, and Princess Kate, an ivory slip dress.

© Samir Hussein The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club at Claridges in 2012

The Princess of Wales was wearing a Roland Mouret gown from the designer's 2009 collection, pairing the silhouette-skimming gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Vamp' sandals.

© Samir Hussein Meg's Valentino gown was strikingly similar to Princess Kate's Roland Mouret dress worn in 2012

While it would come as no surprise if Meg's red carpet get-up had taken inspiration from one of the best dressed women in the world, the 21-year-old's own emergence into the fashion world has been both seamless and experimental.

At The Fashion Awards 2023, the on-screen sweetheart turned heads in a beaded blazer dress, crispy white shirt and satin black tie as she rocked a coiled 'wet look' hairstyle.

© Dominic Lipinski Meg Bellamy attended The Fashion Awards on Monday 4 December

Speaking to British Vogue ahead of the red carpet last night, Meg revealed she opted for custom Valentino for its simplicity, elegance, beauty, and its ability to make her feel quietly confident.

"My relationship with fashion has developed quickly in the past 12 months," Meg told British Vogue. "You have to remember that, before all of this, I wore a school uniform and I could only afford high-street brands like Primark!"