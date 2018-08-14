Stacey Solomon's pink leopard print dress is one of the most gorgeous outfits we have seen her in The TV presenter has an enviable holiday wardrobe

Stacey Solomon is currently on holiday with her family and we have been loving the adorable snaps that she has been sharing on Instagram. The 28-year-old Loose Women host uploaded a photograph of her and her gorgeous sons during the break, and we can't stop thinking about her latest summer dress. The pastel creation features a contrasting animal print in yellow and black and has voluminous bell sleeves, ruffle detail at the neckline and is cut in an on-trend midi-length. It comes complete with a tie-waist belt and is the kind of item that would work really well with both cork wedges for summer vibes, or a pair of trainers for a more casual look. Priced at £79 from online store Never Fully Dressed, it's available online in all sizes which is great news for us!

Stacey is on holiday with her two sons

The girlfriend of Joe Swash joked with her 991,000 Instagram followers that the family snap took a lot of work for her boys to get in position for.

£79, Never Fully Dressed

She hilariously wrote: "Sunsets and silliness. When you look pretty calm and happy, but the truth is you had to grab your babies and put them into an arm lock to get this picture. It’s one of about a thousand! Is anyone else's kids totally OVER photos? I just wanted a sunset holiday memory pic and it became a WWE sequence."

The mother-of-two is known for her unique sense of style – and her on-screen wardrobe is just as eye-catching as her out-of-office look.

Favouring the high street, Stacey loves anything a little unusual with a fun colourful edge. Last week, the TV presenter wore a fabulous grey T-shirt which had red crabs printed on the front. The £25 design was from Oliver Bonas and she teamed it a statement printed skirt. Many fashion experts have said that crabs are the new flamingo – so the Essex native is bang on trend!

