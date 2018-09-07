Davina McCall just proved she is still the queen of trouser suits with her latest outfit Our girl's been rocking a two-piece since the Big Brother days…

Davina's back! Our favourite host was being pretty secretive about whatever she was filming on Thursday evening, but we sure know she's going to look great doing it, whatever it is – since she chose a mega-metallic Bozena Jankowska trouser suit for the occasion. Love. And while there's an ever-growing army of celebs opting for blazers over ballgowns for special events now, fashion fans will know that Ms McCall has long-loved a tuxedo – and this one has not disappointed.

Davina's metallic trouser suit by Bozena Jankowska

One thing we do know about Davina's under-wraps gig? It involves none other than Ariana Grande. Can we get a sneak-peek at her outfit, too? The presenter took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of her golden suit jacket and trousers, writing, "What a night," and tagging the singer in her post, too – but it looks like that's all we're getting for now.

Fortunately, we do have more details on Davina's AW18-perfect ensemble, made for her by awesome sustainable fashion label Bozena Jankowska. The glittering suit is thought to be from the designer's next collection, launching soon, since the brand's Instagram page uploaded a slogan reading "Gold is the new black," on Friday morning, just after Davina rocked the suit.

Old-school Davina loved a trouser-suit, too

Happily, the host's staple pointed black heels are a classic pair by Kurt Geiger – we reckon they could be the brand's Kestral heeled court shoes, which sell for a very-reasonable £59.00. Her shoulder-length hair, styled as-ever by go-to glam squad member Michael Douglas, was teased into textured waves.

As we know, Davina is actually something of a trouser-suit trailblazer, since she's been stepping out in androgynous looks since way back in the noughties. Amongst a sea of full-length gowns at the 2001 National Television Awards, for example, she stood-out in a pinstripe suit and tie combo, and she wowed us in an all-white three-piece at 2008's Sex And The City film premiere (an ode to SJP, we're sure). Never change, Davina…