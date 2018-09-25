Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin channels Victoria Beckham in stylish trouser suit It's the current celebrity must-have

It used to be the preserve of the office, but thanks to stylish versions worn by the likes of Victoria Beckham, the trouser suit is now a suitably chic choice for a plethora of daytime and evening engagements. Celebrities who have rocked this trend recently include Kate Garraway and Scarlett Moffatt, and the latest star to try the look out is Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin. The 36-year-old appeared on the ITV show on Tuesday morning wearing a smart mid-blue pair of slim fit trousers and a matching blazer from high street favourite Next.

We love this chic ensemble

The jacket features a single button fastening and the slim, slightly-cropped fit of the trousers gives them an on-trend twist. The jacket is for sale online for £50 and the trousers cost just £28, making this one serious bargain of an outfit. The outfit was sourced as always by the show's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who is renowned for having a great eye for the best high street pieces. She styled it with a pair of distinctive cream and green heeled court shoes by Dune London and added a soft pink blouse underneath to keep the overall look feminine. Laura's chestnut hair was styled in soft waves and her makeup was minimal and natural.

Debbie's followers were quick to compliment it when she posted a snap on her popular Instagram page, @DebbieDresses. One wrote: "Oh wow – so beautiful" and another added: "She's adorably perfect".

On Monday Laura wore a buttercup yellow top to present the weather slot, which earnt her a number of comparisons to a certain stylish royal. The bold shade was identical to one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge while watching the tennis at Wimbledon this summer, and her bouncy waves also resembled Prince William's wife's trademark gorgeous locks. Host Piers Morgan was the first to comment on the resemblance, and in response Laura stood up and gave her best royal wave. Viewers were quick to take to social media to share their agreement, too. One Twitter user wrote: "The likeliness is uncanny" and another added: "Yeah they could be sisters". We're in agreement!

