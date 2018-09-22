Guess which panellist is not in the Loose Women Whatsapp group Christine Lampard has just become a first-time mum!

Following the announcement of Christine Lampard's baby, the Loose Women panel were some of the first to find out the happy news - apart from one! During the show on Friday, Carol McGiffin appeared a little miffed that she was one of the last to find out. Host Andrea McLean told the audience: "We have got some really happy Loose Women news - Christine has had her baby! We're all mates and we are in a WhatsApp group. So the first thing we got this morning was this lovely message."

Carol McGiffin is not in the Loose Women Whatsapp group

Rather unimpressed to be excluded from the group, Carol remarked: "I'm not in it!" To which co-host Kaye Adams retorted: "You don't like babies! Christine's not going to send them to you." However, Carol went on to insist: "I do! She doesn’t look like she's just had a baby, she looks beautiful." In July, Carol returned to her Loose Women seat after five years. She featured on the popular ITV daytime show for more than a decade - between 2003 and 2013 - before taking a step back.

When asked why she wanted to return to Loose Women, Carol recently explained: "It's a lot of things that it's the right thing to do now. Like I said, I was feeling ill. I wasn't actually feeling like there was a lot of point in doing a lot of stuff. When you have cancer, and a lot of people have, and you recover, you have to wait five years before they give you the all clear but even then, there's no guarantees." The TV personality continued: "[The cancer] hasn't come back so I've had to go back to work, which is a really good thing actually. I'm really pleased to be here. I'm really nervous which is odd because I did over a 1000 shows."

