You would never pick up this Zara dress - but Kate Wright makes it look so chic The girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand loves a high street buy...

Kate Wright knows her stuff when it comes to selecting her share of Zara staples. Everytime we head to her Instagram account, we love to see what she has picked out from the popular high street store. On Monday evening, the girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand stunned her 910,000 Instagram followers with her latest outfit and once again, it came from the Spanish brand. Her knitted dress had a gorgeous, snug, close-fit and contrasting tan piping at the lapels and zip. Priced at £39.99, it's currently available online in all sizes. Kate, 27, made the look her own with a brown belt and high heel Gucci shoes.

We loved Kate's latest outfit

The former TOWIE star often steps out in high street frocks. Last week, the blonde bombshell stunned in head-to-toe Zara again, this time wearing a high-neck printed blouse with an elegant pussy-bow neckline, which she tucked into the waistband of an extremely eye-catching printed skirt that was adorned with a black, red and gold Versace-style print.

£39.99, Zara

Made with pleats, it had a sexy split at the side, finished just above the knee and is perfect for the autumn. The blouse retails at a purse-friendly £29.99 and the skirt set her back £69.99, so the entire look won’t break the bank.

The glamorous reality star is the face of Panasonic beauty and recently spoke at the launch about how busy she is with her stepchildren, so the products from the range are a bit of a godsend! "I'm always in a mad rush in the morning trying to get out of the house especially with the kids, so I just love the hair dryer as well as the straightener," she shared. "It's the main one and it's got a quick drying nozzle so if you want to just get out of the house quickly and dry your hair so much quicker this is so much better than any other product out there."

