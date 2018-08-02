Kate Wright's ASOS summer co-ord makes us want to go on holiday immediately The former TOWIE star dresses to kill on holiday

We know it's hot outside, but Kate Wright has just made us dream of jetting off to a sandy beach, all because of her amazing holiday outfit. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying the sun in an unknown destination and on Wednesday evening, she posted a picture of her latest 'outfit of the day' which featured a bargain co-ord from ASOS, and best of all, it's a total steal! The 'Señorita Floral Print Skirt' is priced at £25 and is the ideal attire for when you want to look chic at the beach. It has a sexy split hem, a tie waist and is the perfect glam cover up. The girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand added the matching top which is a sleeveless crop, costing £18. The blonde beauty went into full-on vacay mode, adding an on-trend straw hat, large-lense sunglasses by Porsche and delicate gold hoop earrings. The gym-loving former TOWIE star's toned body looked incredible as she posed for the happy holiday snap.

Kate looked gorgeous at the beach

We have to say, Kate's sun-drenched trip looks amazing - and her chic summer wardrobe has not disappointed. Yesterday, the Essex-born star wore a turquoise warp dress with a waterfall hem that gave us total mermaid vibes.

Her co-ord set is from ASOS - £25 for the skirt and £18 for the top

The striking silk looked to be light and crease-free; great for throwing in your suitcase. Designed by Flounce London and priced at £75, it's luckily stocked at Silk Fred and currently available online in all sizes. We know what we will be doing on our lunch break...

It's been a action-packed year for Kate. The gorgeous reality star has teamed up with Panasonic to launch their new Rose Gold Duo hair styling range. In the campaign shots, she swapped her trademark blonde do’ for a Kylie Jenner-style pink wig and we loved the change.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about how the line works with her daily schedule, she said: "I'm always in a mad rush in the morning trying to get out of the house especially with the kids so I just love the hairdryer as well as the straightener," she shared. "It's the main one and it's got a quick drying nozzle so if you want to just get out of the house quickly and dry your hair so much quicker this is so much better than any other product out there."