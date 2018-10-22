Kate Wright's green logo print wrap dress is a total Zara bargain and we really want it A high street bargain for the former TOWIE star

Oh to be Kate Wright! The glamorous former TOWIE star has an unlimited wardrobe brimming with Zara bargains that we wouldn't mind hanging up in our wardrobes, and her latest look is definitely up there with her best looks to date. The pretty 27-year-old shared a picture of a fabulous green, black and white printed dress from the high street mecca which looked like it could be from a high end store.But no, it costs cost far less than you may think - £39.99 from the Spanish brand. The flowing lapel collar frock has long sleeves, side in-seam pockets, a flattering double-breasted fastening with metal buttons and a matching fabric belt. The girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand accessorised with gold hoop earrings and wore her trademark blonde hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail, with a dash of crimson lipstick.

Kate looked perfect in her printed dress

Kate called her look 'Weekend glam' on the social media platform and it's easy to see why! Fans were quick to take to the comments section to shower her with praise on her latest look. One wrote: " I've just bought this dress! You look so beautiful! Another agreed, writing: "Very sophisticated Kate."

£39.99, Zara

The TV personality has a penchant for high street clothes which she often teams with glam designer accessories. Earlier in the month, the blonde beauty stunned her 913,000 Instagram followers with a smart knitted dress from Zara which had a gorgeous, snug, close-fit and contrasting tan piping at the lapels and zip. Priced at £39.99, it's still available online in all sizes, and Kate made the look her own with a brown belt and high heel Gucci shoes. How glam!

MORE: Kate Wright's ASOS summer co-ord makes us want to go on holiday immediately

Speaking to the Metro last year, the reality-star always dresses for her shape and has a particular love for co-ords. "I sometimes struggle to dress my shape and that’s why I wear two-pieces because you can buy a different size on the top and bottom."

READ: Fans go crazy for Kate Wright's bargain Zara skirt, and it's selling out fast