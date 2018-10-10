Kate Wright's white Zara tunic is perfect for her date night with Rio Ferdinand Date-night dressing for the former TOWIE star

Kate Wright had a midweek date night with her footballer boyfriend Rio Ferdinand and totally dressed up for the occasion. We are loving her choice of outfit, which came from her favourite high street store Zara. She shared two gorgeous snaps - one of her and her and Rio cosying up the the camera, with the caption: "It's been a while ... day date while the kiddies are at school" and another of her full-length ensemble. Opting for simple black leggings, a pair of boots by Stuart Weitzman and a white tunic from high street store Zara, the former TOWIE star was hot-to-trot! Best of all, Kate's white tunic - which had fabulous, exaggerated ruffle detail - set her back an affordable £39.99 and is currently available online now. With its pleated waist, matching fabric tie belt, and asymmetrical hem, it's quite the statement piece.

Kate looked gorgeous ahead of her date night with Rio

This is the second time in just two days that the TV star has stepped out in items from the popular Spanish store. On Monday morning, she shared a picture of her rocking a chic black knitted dress.

£39.99, Zara

We loved its gorgeously snug, close-fitting cut and contrasting tan piping at the lapels and zip. It also set her back £39.99, and Kate, 27, gave it a glamorous edge with a thick brown belt and high heel Gucci shoes.

Essex-born Kate told You Magazine last month that her life isn't as glamorous as some may envisage. "I have wet hair on the school run, sometimes I'm dropping off the kids in my slippers. I think, "If people could see me now," she laughed. However, despite her carefree beauty regime, that didn't stop her bagging a very cool hair contract with Panasonic. The fitness fanatic is the face of their Rose Gold Duo range and featured in the brand's campaign shots with Kylie Jenner-esque pink hair!

