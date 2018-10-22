Frankie Bridge's Marks and Spencer loungewear set is the cosiest thing we've ever seen The former Saturdays singer dresses up to stay in...

Frankie Bridge is having a bit of a fashion moment right now. Not only has she been sharing some first-rate outfits with her 939,000 Instagram followers, but she has also been documenting a new a slot on Instagram Stories - #frankiesfaves - on a Sunday evening. This is non-sponsored content where she shows her fans her best-loved high street picks. This week, loungewear was the topic of discussion and amongst her series of comfy trackies and PJs, was the most gorgeous set by Marks & Spencer. Made in navy blue, the cosy co-ord costs a purse-friendly £32 for the top and trousers combo and they are ideal for the winter months, due to soft material and added stretch in the fabric. Available online now in all sizes - they also come in classic black and dove grey.

It's all about the high street right now for the mother-of-two. Last week, the singer shared a sweet family picture of her, husband Wayne Bridge and children Parker and Carter and in it, she rocked a bright orange, knitted roll neck top which was from Miss Selfridge and cost £35.

WATCH: Frankie chats to HELLO!

Still in-store and online, it had button detail, a funnel neckline and a full-length sleeve. The singer teamed it with a simple pair of black trousers and funky leopard print trainers.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant hasn’t always been so stylish. Speaking yo HELLO! in 2016, she revealed: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explained. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking," she laughed.

