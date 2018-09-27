Zoe Ball gets Strictly - It Takes Two viewers talking for this reason They just can't get enough of her style!

Zoe Ball has impressed viewers of Strictly Come Dancing's It Takes Two show for one very important reason - they can't get enough of her style! While the TV presenter welcomed guests including close friend Ian Waite and Faye Tozer onto the show on Thursday, many viewers were more distracted by her outfit, and took to Twitter to find out where her stylish jumper was from.

"@ZoetheBall I want your 1970 jumper!" one tweeted. Another wrote: "@ZoetheBall you look fab tonight on #ittakestwo am loving your 1970 jumper I need to ask where you got it? I want one too." A third agreed: "Zoe I love your top! #1970s."

Viewers loved Zoe Ball's green metallic jumper

Well, the search is over - Zoe's metallic green logo sweater is from Bella Freud and costs £300. The cult piece features a white and black panel emblazoned with the year 1970, and is available at retailers including Matches, Far Fetch and Harrods.

It appears Zoe is such a fan of the jumper she has it in two colours, and has previously been spotted wearing it in black. And she's not the only celebrity fan of the designer piece; Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Miranda Kerr are among the other famous faces who have stepped out in the £300 design.

Zoe's jumper costs £300 from Bella Freud

Zoe returned to screens on Monday for the first episode of the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, and revealed that she had prepared especially for the nightly shows by going away to a juice detox retreat with her boyfriend Michael Reed.

The couple went to Jason Vale's retreat in Portugal, with Zoe saying that she felt "lighter, rested, fighting fit" as a result. She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for a truly inspiring Juice Retreat. Paradise place to reset, recharge, learn, detox & heal. Feeling lighter, rested, fighting fit & ready for #ittakestwo. Sorry I was still as rubbish at ball sports as I was at school."

