Holly Willoughby reveals her celebrity style icon - and you'll be surprised We love her style and whoever inspires it!

Holly Willoughby is known for her gorgeous sense of style, but when it comes to her fashion influences, you may be surprised to hear who the bubbly blonde cites as her biggest inspirations.

Speaking about her time at This Morning, Holly says that her guests are often her biggest style influences, including a few glamorous women in particular: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," says Holly.

Gushing over the Academy Award-winning actress the mother-of-three went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

It's evident that Hollywood glamour has always been a big influence over Holly's personal style, something she says she also tries to emulate while presenting: "I love dressing up and that always makes me feel amazing. I was very lucky to wear some incredible dresses on Dancing On Ice and one of my favourite dresses from the whole series was the first blue dress I wore. I felt like a princess and I loved it."

Spending so much of her time presenting on the small screen means the 37-year-old is often styled by professionals, but when it comes to dressing herself, the mum of three says she often struggles to make a choice, admitting: "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself".

However, the star says that while she might not be that great at styling herself, she does have a flair for styling her home. "I have learnt a lot about style over the years, but actually, I think I'm better at dressing and decorating my house than getting myself dressed in the morning!"

