Holly Willoughby is getting ready to jet off to Australia ahead of her debut presenting I'm A Celebrity, but before doing so, she has revealed some exciting news relating to her latest fashion endeavour. On Thursday, the stylish presenter announced on social media that her much-awaited Marks & Spencer winter edit had launched. The collection includes a retro-inspired leather mini skirt priced at £35, and a stylish blue polo neck jumper, which costs just £17.50. Also in the edit is an on-trend checked midi dress, costing £59 and guaranteed to fly off the shelves fast. Holly posted a photo of herself modelling one of the ensembles on Instagram as fans were quick to comment on their favourite piece.

The This Morning star wrote in the caption accompanying the photo: "Thrilled to be launching my new @marksandspencer Must-Have edit today... filled with gorgeous pieces that are perfect for this time of year. Shop the link in my bio or head over to the M&S Instagram account to see the collection in full x" On Wednesday, shoppers were given the chance to buy one of Holly's dresses a day before the collection went on sale to the general public. The brown and black midi dress was teamed with a pair of black boots – also from the Winter edit – and was modelled by Holly herself in a post on Marks & Spencer's Instagram. Holly said of the dress: "This is a beautiful floaty dress. The detail around the waist is really flattering."

Holly's first M&S edit was officially launched on 27 September. Talking about her stylish new project, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

