Holly Willoughby reveals she and her children have matching clothes - find out which ones

Holly Willoughby is known for being a stylish mum, sporting a range of gorgeous looks from the red carpet to the school gates, and it looks like her little ones are following in her footsteps.

The 37-year-old, who has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, says that her daughter Belle, seven, even has mini versions of her outfits. "I do actually have a few matching items with Belle. We have the same jumper, a swimming costume. Nothing ridiculous, but she likes it and it's cute to do," she reveals.

But despite her mum being a style icon, Holly says her seven-year-old daughter doesn't pay too much attention to trends just yet. "Belle isn't actually fussed about fashion. She would much rather wear jeans and a jumper." says Holly.

"I think because she sees me get dressed up all the time, it's not that special to her. She's girly, but she has her own unique style going on and she knows what she likes."

However, the mum-of-three did admit that sometimes she catches Belle playing in her wardrobe along with her brothers Harry, nine, and Chester, four. "My daughter and my sons love to put my shoes on and walk around. They love a high heel!" says Holly.

The daytime presenter says that when it comes to her own fashion choices, her biggest splurges come in the colder months. "Every year, I think you're allowed to treat yourself to a winter coat. I've had coats for ten years and if you buy a classic, it will last forever – and keep you warm!" says Holly.

Yet despite loving an indulgence every now and then, Holly says that in recent years she has become a huge fan of the high street, forgoing her luxury purchases for more affordable items: "I used to treat myself to handbags and shoes, but the high street is so amazing now, you don't really need to splurge," says Holly, confessing, "I'd never buy a designer handbag now."

