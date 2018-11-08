Denise Welch shares secret to her 2 stone 4lbs weight loss with throwback snap The Loose Women star is looking and feeling better than ever

Denise Welch has impressed fans by sharing a before and after photo of her impressive weight loss. The Loose Women star shed over two stone after embarking on a diet plan, and says she has managed to maintain her slimmer physique by cutting out alcohol too.

Taking to Twitter to replicate an old photo of herself wearing a colourful bikini, Denise wrote: "5 yrs 6 months ago, after replacing alcohol addiction with food, I joined Lighter Life and lost 2st 4lbs in 9 weeks. I maintain to this day."

Denise Welch showcased her impressive weight loss transformation

The mum-of-two also spoke about her weight loss in an interview with The Mirror, and vowed to continue wearing a bikini – even if it embarrassed her children. “I’ve got bumps and lumps and a tummy and I’ve had two children. But I don’t look bad for an old bird," Denise said. "I’m proud of how I look at 60 and I’m not trying to look 30. That’s the message I’m trying to deliver. So if I’m still getting my kit off at 90, so be it. Sorry children."

Denise also said she feels better than ever since hitting 60. She explained: "A lot of people don’t like being 60 but I’m loving it because it’s better than being 50 or 40 for me. People think once they’re in their 50s they’ve made their bed and have to lie in it. That’s rubbish. I’ve turned my life around and if I can change, anyone can."

Denise has shed over two stone

The actress, who turned 60 in June, penned a candid letter to her 16-year-old self, advising her of the pitfalls that she would ultimately face, to help mark her milestone birthday. She wrote in Happiful magazine: "Don't worry about not finding love again… You will find the greatest love of all in your 50s. You probably think that’s a bit gross at 16, but believe me, it's a love like no other. And he'll be a young'un! Together you will be strong and defeat your demons as one."

