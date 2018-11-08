Rochelle Humes just inspired us to wear the animal print trend of autumn 2018 Bye leopard, hello zebra

We're fast becoming fans of Rochelle Humes' style, and since she stepped in for Holly Willoughby to host This Morning with Philip Schofield, it's fair to say we're obsessed with her fashion choices. But forget This Morning, as it's her most recent Celebrity Juice outfit we're wanting to emulate. Wearing head to toe high street, Rochelle looked amazing in a double-zebra print ensemble, which has fast become the fashionista's favourite animal print trend of autumn 2018. Rochelle teamed a slinky zebra print polo neck top from Warehouse, which retails for £26, with a leather and zebra mini skirt from River Island. She added a pair of chunky black lace-up boots for a look that we're definitely going to be rushing to our local high street to buy!

Rochelle wore yet another outfit we love on Thursday's This Morning show; she wore a pair of sporty wide leg trousers with red stripe from Karen Millen. The trousers retail for £140 and looked chic paired with a Reiss soft-brushed silk blouse. On Wednesday's show, Rochelle changed gear with a brilliant purple lightweight knit from Jigsaw, costing £90, and a Karen Millen black contrast knit pencil skirt, which retails for £125. A pair of black square toed ankle boots from Kurt Geiger topped off her look. Animal print is clearly a favourite of Rochelle's, as she tapped into a different animal print trend to host Tuesday's episode This Morning – a tiger print. Her '70s style dress is designed by Alice Temperley for her diffusion line Somerset by Alice Temperley, sold exclusively at john Lewis.

As well as sharing This Morning and Celebrity Juice hosting duties, Rochelle has something else in common with Holly – they both share the same stylist, Angie Smith, who is the go-to stylist for the likes of Laura Whitmore, Christine Lampard and Davina McCall. Angie has been kept busy lately with a couple of other clients too – Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell. We're crossing our fingers she'll be the stylist for the Spice Girls' upcoming reunion tour too – just imagine what she'll do with Geri's Union Jack dress…

