The internet reacts to Emma Thompson wearing trainers to meet royalty The actress made an unconventional footwear choice to receive her damehood

Just when we thought we couldn't love Emma Thompson any more, she goes and wears comfy trainers to receive her damehood at Buckingham Palace. And not any trainers – a pair of vegan Stan Smith trainers by Stella McCartney and Adidas. Amazing. The Duchess of Sussex wore the same shoes during her and Prince Harry's recent Royal Tour, so Emma clearly has good taste. The internet has gone totally crazy over Emma's footwear choice for the prestigious occasion, which she teamed with a teal trouser suit, also by Stella McCartney. Granted, it the trainers were an unusual choice, mixing a smart outfit with casual sports shoes but Emma did things her way.

The trainers in question are called the 'Stella Stan Smith' and retail at £235. They were launched last month so are bang on-trend right now.

On Twitter, most comments praised the Love Actually star for her footwear choice. One said: "I love this, especially those comfortable shoes!" Another tweeted: "Dame Emma Thompson is a marvellous human and I love that she wore her comfy shoes to receive such an honour from the future king!" One person wasn't so enamoured with her trainers, posting: "Why not turn up in her pjs then?"

Emma received her damehood in typical Emma fashion, with a little cheeky banter with Prince William. She told reporters afterwards: "I love Prince William, I’ve known him since he was little, and we just sniggered at each other. I said, 'I can’t kiss you, can I?' And he said, 'No don’t!' The Prince reportedly told Emma that the day wasn't about him, it was about her.

The actress' trainer choice is not entirely surprising, given that she took off her Louboutins on stage at the 2014 Golden Globes. What do you think, HELLO! readers… is it a yay or nay for Emma's Stella Stan Smiths?

