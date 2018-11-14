﻿
queen-letizia

Queen Letizia's boho party dress is going straight on our Christmas wish list

The Spanish royal looked sensational in the elegant outfit in Peru

Sophie Hamilton
Leave a comment

We're totally in love with this dress! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in the stunning striped sheer dress on Tuesday for a visit to the Spanish Embassy during her and King Felipe VI's official visit to Lima in Peru. The royal, who was formerly a journalist, always looks amazing and has impeccable style when it comes to her wardrobe. Earlier in the day Letizia wore a grey plaid trouser suit and white camisole for a trip to the Technical Office of Cooperation at the Spanish Embassy, so it was a quick change for the evening engagement. Letizia's dress is by the label Intropia and retails at £220 online. The royal accessorised her boho dress with a matching red clutch by Carolina Herrera and heels by Lodi.

Letizia's gorgeous red, purple and gold dress ticks all the top trend boxes for a cool winter party dress – it has a flattering cut cinched in just below the bust, a low V neckline and flows neatly over the stomach (giving ample room for supper!). The flared sleeves and cuffs are a lovely detail, while the mid-calf length is super elegant.

MORE: Stop everything. Queen Letizia just wore this metallic skirt by Zara

Beauty-wise, the royal wore her brunette locks in a relaxed-yet-glamorous tousled style and went for the makeup look of the season – smoky eyes, a sweep of blush and a nude lip.

MORE: See Princess Eugenie's amazing response to Cara Delevingne's royal wedding outfit

Loading the player...

A day earlier, the Spanish Queen had wowed once again in a sassy monochrome striped dress by Carolina Herrera which featured a fun tulip skirt. She wore coordinating black heels by Magrit, a white Furla clutch and chic diamond and pearl earrings.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about queen letizia

More news