Queen Letizia's boho party dress is going straight on our Christmas wish list

We're totally in love with this dress! Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in the stunning striped sheer dress on Tuesday for a visit to the Spanish Embassy during her and King Felipe VI's official visit to Lima in Peru. The royal, who was formerly a journalist, always looks amazing and has impeccable style when it comes to her wardrobe. Earlier in the day Letizia wore a grey plaid trouser suit and white camisole for a trip to the Technical Office of Cooperation at the Spanish Embassy, so it was a quick change for the evening engagement. Letizia's dress is by the label Intropia and retails at £220 online. The royal accessorised her boho dress with a matching red clutch by Carolina Herrera and heels by Lodi.

Letizia's gorgeous red, purple and gold dress ticks all the top trend boxes for a cool winter party dress – it has a flattering cut cinched in just below the bust, a low V neckline and flows neatly over the stomach (giving ample room for supper!). The flared sleeves and cuffs are a lovely detail, while the mid-calf length is super elegant.

Beauty-wise, the royal wore her brunette locks in a relaxed-yet-glamorous tousled style and went for the makeup look of the season – smoky eyes, a sweep of blush and a nude lip.

A day earlier, the Spanish Queen had wowed once again in a sassy monochrome striped dress by Carolina Herrera which featured a fun tulip skirt. She wore coordinating black heels by Magrit, a white Furla clutch and chic diamond and pearl earrings.

