Emma Willis stuns in green velvet as she gets emotional over Big Brother The presenter looked totally flawless

Emma Willis has worked on Big Brother for almost a decade and over those years has dished out some serious style goal moments. Known for her tailored looks, she has also worn incredible structured gowns, androgynous suits and co-ords to present the show and has predictably built a fan base who follow her outfit choices religiously. On Tuesday night, the 42-year-old mum-of-three said goodbye to Big Brother and decided to close the show in a stunning green velvet look.

Designed by Brazilian fashion designer, Raquel Diniz, the £560 gown was dramatic yet featured simple detailing. All one colour, it had a belted waist and featured a keyhole neckline. Instead of buttoning it up, Emma decided to leave it open to form a deep V-neck collar. The sleeves were voluminous and the shoulders slightly puffed giving a retro feel to the final look. Emma wore her famous cropped hair backcombed slightly and her makeup consisted of simple smokey eyes, pale pink lips and dewy, golden skin. She finished the look with plain nude pointed stilettos so as not to draw away from the dress.

During the finale of the long standing show, Emma couldn't help but get emotion, fighting tears she delivered a speech thanking everyone she had worked with over the years. Emma first presented Big Brother's Little Brother in 2010 after guest hosting Big Mouth three times before, and went onto host Big Brother's Bit On The Side after the show's move to Channel 5. Emma then moved to the main show in 2013, with Ryan Clark-Neal taking on Bit On The Side. It's not yet known exactly what Willis will do next but with a vested interest in fashion and her own line of clothes at NEXT, we're hoping she'll lend her hand to more designing. Watch this space.