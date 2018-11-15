Ayda Field is unrecognisable as Narnia's White Witch on Celebrity Juice – see her new look! The X Factor judge just raised the bar on Christmas costumes…

X Factor judge Ayda Field has shared the best clip of herself on Instagram! The actress and wife of singer Robbie Williams is appearing on Thursday's Celebrity Juice and gave her followers a sneak peek of her festive outfit, which is pretty incredible. Stunning Ayda dresses up as Narnia's White Witch and is barely recognisable in her costume. Ayda wrote: "Make it reign (and then freeze it) @celebjuiceofficial #reigning#tistheseason #narnia#countdowntochristmas AWxx." The mum-of-three looks amazing with her metallic blue eyeshadow, pale skin and deep purple lips. She wears a long white wig, headdress and white gown.

Scroll down for video clip

Her fans loved her transformation, with one posting: "Oh my God I love it! You look Fantastic. Narnia is such an awesome, creative, beautiful movie." Another wrote: " Ayda Frozen Williams...my 4 year old girl is in love @aydafieldwilliams." One told Ayda: "Wow!! Well this is a bit different from the x-factor look."

MORE: Tess Daly just wore the dream Christmas party dress – and it's from Reiss!

The star is becoming known for her fabulous fashion choices, appearing on Sunday's X Factor in a gorgeous structural LBD by Yves Saint Laurent. On Saturday the star wore one of our favourite dresses ever, a stunning green sequined one-shouldered dress by Nedret Taciroglu. "Wowza you look stunning.... Dress is fabulous!!!!!" wrote one fan on her social media page.

MORE: Duchess Meghan's unofficial stylist reveals her must-buy outfit for winter

Loading the player...

Ayda and Robbie welcomed their third child in September, a baby daughter called Coco, and the couple's eldest daughter, Teddy, six, meanwhile, made her public debut in October as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. Ayda and Robbie are normally super private about their children so it was wonderful to see little Teddy, who looks just like her dad.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.