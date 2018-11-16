Michelle Keegan looks SO gorgeous in this rainbow jumper dress - but her wedding ring is missing She certainly let the dress do the talking!

Michelle Keegan looked gorgeous as ever on Thursday evening, as she attended a mega star-studded event in London to support British Airways charity Flying Start. Looking snuggly in a rainbow-striped jumper dress, she had sweater-weather dressing nailed in the flattering outfit – which she teamed with a pair of pointed white sock boots and her usual glossy brunette blowdry. Love. In fact, she kept her accessories to such a minimum that she even chose not to wear her wedding ring for the occasion, which will no doubt set the rumour mill turning – though Michelle has been known not to wear her rings all the time.

Michelle was spotted without her wedding ring

The actress did compliment her look with a simple back shoulder bag and a pair of pretty hoop earrings – and kept her makeup soft and glowing as usual. Also at the event was Una Healy, who also looked beautiful in a shimmering lace party dress and that statement blonde hair of hers! Other star guests included Vernon Kay and Eamonn Holmes, who looked very happy to pose for a snap with the two ladies.

MORE: Michelle Keegan reveals her biggest ever style faux pas

Loading the player...

Michelle and husband Mark seem happier than ever, and have both recently spoken about their hopes of starting a family at some point in the future. Earlier in November they were reunited in Leeds to celebrate Mark's brother Josh's birthday, with Mark sharing a mega-adorable family photo to mark the occasion. Michelle and her sister-in-law Jessica Wright were even twinning in leopard outfits, with the star looking gorgeous in a fitted pair of PVC trousers and her animal-print shirt. Did someone say wardrobe goals?

With Mark and their family

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "Perfect photo of a perfect family, all smiles, I've missed photos of you guys - wish people would stop speculating on your marriage," while another said: "That picture would make a lovely Xmas card, should have them made with 'Merry Xmas from the Wrights.'"

MORE: Mark Wright shocked by wife Michelle Keegan's dramatic new look