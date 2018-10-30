Amanda Holden recycled one of her favourite dresses for the Pride of Britain awards There's an important message behind her decision

Our favourite stars were out in full force on Monday evening to celebrate the country's unsung heroes. And in keeping with the charitable nature of the bash, Amanda Holden decided to recycle one of her favourite dresses rather than splash out on a new one. The Britain's Got Talent judge arrived at the event wearing her gorgeous Zac Posen navy mermaid gown, which she was previously spotted in at a gala for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home all the way back in 2012. The stunning frock features a strapless, corseted bodice and a dramatic fishtail skirt.

Amanda looked gorgeous on the red carpet

Amanda took to social media to announce that she was purposefully rewearing the dress, tweeting: "Looking forward to a great eve at the @PrideOfBritain Awards tonight. Rewearing my @zac_posen for @ariannahuff's #stylerepeats movement." The Style Repeats movement encourages women to rewear their outfits, arguing that the pressure to always purchase a new frock puts women at a disadvantage to men – who can easily rewear their suits multiple time.

Amanda debuted the dress in 2012

Amanda wrote a blog post on Arianna's Thrive website explaining her decision. "Celebrities such as Kate Middleton have started repeating their outfits in the spotlight, and it inspired me to do the same for this year's awards," she said. "I think it's at an incredible example, but to be honest, I had never really considered doing it myself." She added that the Zac Posen gown "sung" to her from her wardrobe, and brought back many happy memories of cuddling acts and dogs.

READ MORE: Amanda Holden presents This Morning wearing the Whistles dress of dreams

She explained that her Style Repeats moment is about: "celebrating others, and celebrating ourselves. The evening itself is about real people, and we are there to celebrate them." And her social media followers agreed, with one writing: "A dress is not supposed to be worn once and especially one as beautiful as that!" We love your message, Amanda!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden in 60 seconds