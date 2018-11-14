Amanda Holden's white floral dress is so pretty, we can't stop looking at it A blooming gorgeous high street dress...

Amanda Holden is the Queen of day dresses. It's not up for discussion - it's a fact! The beautiful mother-of-two looked stunning on Wednesday morning as she visited the QVC studios to promote her fabulous new homeware line. We are totally obsessed with her latest look - a white shirt dress that was emblazoned with blooming gorgeous flowers. Known as the 'Harly' - the botanical-inspired print looks totally tropical and we love the voluminous bell sleeves too. Priced at £235, it's a pricey buy but is the ideal number to rock for a wedding or special occasion. Amanda added oxblood stiletto pumps and her hair was preened to perfection by Mikey Dash and her makeup applied by Bryony Blake - the A-list professional who has also worked with Holly Willoughby.

Amanda looked blooming gorgeous in her Reiss dress

We last saw Amanda grace the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards and we are still reeling over her designer frock. The Britain's Got Talent judge arrived at the event wearing a jaw-dropping Zac Posen navy mermaid gown.

The presenter took a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's book and recycled the frock - which she was first spotted in at a gala for Battersea Cats and Dogs Home back in 2012. The stunning design features a strapless, corseted bodice and a dramatic fishtail skirt. One word - wow.

The blonde beauty took to social media platforms to announce that she deliberately rewearing the dress, tweeting: "Looking forward to a great eve at the @PrideOfBritain Awards tonight. Rewearing my @zac_posen for @ariannahuff's #stylerepeats movement."

The Style Repeats movement encourages women to rewear their outfits, arguing that the pressure to always purchase a new frock puts women at a disadvantage to men – who can easily rewear their suits multiple time. We couldn't agree more!

